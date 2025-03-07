The Naismith Trophy revealed its All-America teams for boys and girls high school basketball, with the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, headlining the list. Players like Highland School’s Nate Ament and IMG Academy’s Darius Acuff are also some of the top youngsters who made the first team.

Acuff's inclusion came after he was recently named the 2024-2025 EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year. The No. 5 overall prospect, as per ESPN rankings, led the league in scoring with 24 points per game and finished second in assists with 5.4 per game.

Highland School’s Ament, the 4th overall prospect is highly rated. He is the only top-five prospect yet to commit, although his destination will be revealed on April 1.

BYU Cougars signee, Dybantsa, impressed at Utah Prep. He is the No. 1 overall prospect, and this is just another feather on his cap as he continues to draw attention.

ESPN's third overall prospect, Cameron Boozer also made the first-team. The Duke recruit led Columbus to a 25-3 record, making them the top-ranked team in the National On3 Composite Team Rankings.

The No. 2 overall prospect, as per ESPN, Darryn Peterson also features. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is averaging 30.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game for Prolific Prep in Napa, California, during his senior season of high school basketball. Peterson has already committed to Kansas, where he aims to continue his impressive performances.

Mikel Brown Jr, Caleb Wilson and Braylon Mullins make 2nd team

Meanwhile, Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. makes the second team after a good season with DME. Holy Innocents' Episcopal School Caleb Wilson also features in the 2nd team of the high school boys team. Other players in the second team are Braylon Mullins from Greenfield-Central High School, Eleanor Roosevelt High School’s Braden Burries and Perry High School’s Koa Peat.

The 3rd team has Nikolas Khamenia from Harvard Westlake High School, Chris Cenac Jr. from Link Academy, Kingston Flemings from William J. Brennan High School, Jordan Smith Jr. from St. Paul VI Catholic School and Alijah Arenas from Chatsworth High School.

