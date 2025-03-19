Naismith Player of the Year Darryn Peterson leads Prolific Prep to the Grind Session Championship semifinals with an impressive display

No. 2 ranked prospect Darryn Peterson and the Prolific Prep Crew are now through to the semi-final of the Salt Lake City Grind Session Championship after defeating the Academy of Central Florida on Sunday. Naismith Player of the Year Darryn Peterson scored 19 points, helping Prolific Prep to a 96-74 win.

The Grind session championship, which included 16 high school basketball teams, kicked off on Friday, with Prolific Prep taking on MN Prep. The game ended in a thrilling 94-90 victory for the Prolific Prep Crew.

Their next game, which is the semi-final, is set to take place on March 22. Peterson and the Prolific Prep Crew will take on DME academy. The second game of the semifinals will be between the No. 1 ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa-led Utah Prep and Ft. Erie International.

The winners from both games will face off in the final, which will take place the next day. Prolific Prep is currently on an impressive run, winning 14 games in a row, with a 32-5 record this season.

They will once again be counting on Peterson to help them maintain their winning streak in the next two title-deciding games.

Five-Star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson presented with official Naismith Trophy

Five-Star Kansas Signee Darryn Peterson, who was named the 2025 Jersey Mike Naismith Player of the Year Award, was officially presented the Naismith trophy on Tuesday. The Prolific Prep star won the award over fellow top-ranked prospects AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament and Darius Acuff.

Peterson is also currently in the running for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year Award, alongside five-star prospects Brayden Burries, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Nate Ament. The award is said to be announced on April 8.

