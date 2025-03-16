Naismith Player of the Year and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson honored with top individual awards at Grind Session 

Darryn Peterson's impressive showouts on the court for Prolific Prep earned him multiple awards at the Grind Session, a basketball circuit that involves some of the nation's top basketball teams and prospects.

Peterson, who is on an award-winning spree, was awarded Grind Session MVP & Offensive Player of the Year. The official Instagram pages of Prolific Prep and The Grind Session shared the news on Saturday:

"Congratulation to @darrynp1 on winning Grind Session MVP & Offensive Player of the Year! 🥇," the post was captioned.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also received the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year on March 7. Prolific Prep head coach, Ryan Bernardi, was awarded the coach of the year.

However, it was Peterson's teammate, Obinna Ekezie Jr., who was the most awarded player. The Class of 2027 recruit, who ranks at the fourth spot nationally and at the first spot in the center position and California (according to On3), was part of three squads:

"Obinna Ekezie Jr is the most decorated sophomore in Grind Session history 🏆🥇 All-Defensive Team🥇 All-Underclassman Team🥇 All-Grind Session Team," the post was captioned.

He was the only Prolific Prep player in the All-Defensive and All-Underclassman teams. In the All-Grind Session team, he was joined by his teammates, Niko Bundalo, Winters Grady and Darryn Peterson.

The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 and the BYU signee, AJ Dybantsa, won the Defensive Player of the Year. Both Peterson and Dybantsa locked horns in the Grind Session last month, with Peterson's Prolific Prep edging an 88-86 victory over Dybantsa's Utah Prep.

Dybantsa finished the match with 49 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Peterson had 58 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. This win marked his second victory over Dybantsa and Utah Prep, with the first one coming on Dec. 8 wit a 76-70 scoreline.

Why did Darryn Peterson choose Kansas?

The projected No. 1 pick in the NBA Mock Draft, Darryn Peterson, received interest from 33 programs across the country. These included Ohio State, Kentucky, USC, Tennessee and more.

However, he signed for the Jayhawks on Nov. 1 and talked to On3 about his decision:

"This was a very hard decision. Ultimately, it was the coaching of Bill Self and the culture of their program. My heart and gut were with Kansas. I will have the opportunity to play right away as a freshman, prepare for the draft and be dialed into winning. I won't look back or ahead. I will be dialed in when I am there."

Darryn Peterson will be accompanied by Samis Calderon at Kansas next season.

