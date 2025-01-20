Napheesa Collier’s alma mater Incarnate Word Academy’s record-setting streak snapped by Etiwanda at Hoophall Classic

Incarnate World Academy had the record for the longest unbeaten streak in high school basketball. However, that unbeaten streak came to an end on Monday as California powerhouse Etiwanda snapped it, after 141 wins, during the Hoophall Classic.

The Incarnate World Academy Red Knights, which boasts of Napheesa Collier as an alumni, had not been defeated since Feb. 8, 2020.

This is the team's first loss in almost five years, and it happened during one of high school basketball's most prestigious events. It's held every year in the home of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Five-star LSU signee Grace Knox had a modest game, only scoring 13 points for the Etiwanda Eagles, but had a double-double with 12 rebounds. The day belonged to Allyhanna "Puff" Morris as she dropped 26 points on the previously undefeated Incarnate World Academy.

As for the Red Knights, four-star Indiana commit Nevaeh Caffey led the team with a game-high 32 points, along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Nevaeh Lucious added 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, but their performances were not enough to stop the Incarnate World Academy's winning streak from ending.

It was a back-and-forth fight, as Etiwanda only had a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. This was when Knox and Morris went alive as the latter scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to extend the Eagles' lead.

Incarnate World Academy tried to have one final push in the closing seconds and narrowed the gap to just five points, but it was not enough.

WNBA star Napheesa Collier is an alum of the school, which is a known powerhouse in Missouri for girls basketball.

Incarnate World Academy coach said his team were ready for their first defeat in years

Red Knights coach Dan Rolfes spoke with Max Preps back on Jan. 11 after his team broke the national record for an unbeaten streak by beating Blue Valley North. He said that his team is ready for defeat and would take a loss as a challenge.

"What am I going to tell them after we lose? Let’s get 139 more," he said. "No one wants to lose, but there’s obviously huge lessons in every victory and every defeat. If it makes us better and helps us win a state championship, then we have to learn from it."

The school will have to bounce back on Wednesday as they seek a new winning streak, starting against St. Dominic. Incarnate World Academy is now 10-1 after its loss to Etiwanda.

