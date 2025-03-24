Nate Ament commitment: Top 3 landing spots for potential Louisville target ft. Duke

Nate Ament remains the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect from the Class of 2025. The Highland High School senior said he would announce his college decision on Apr. 1, with his final list of colleges including Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville.

With Ament's announcement date coming close, let's have a look at the top three landing spots for the 6-foot-9 small forward:

"Just in case anyone was wondering 5 star Louisville basketball target @NateAment15 will commit April 1," the page posted.

Top 3 landing spots for Nate Ament ft. Duke

The Louisville Cardinals fans have raised the most amount of money to pursue the small forward to come to their college. According to Fanstake, Cardinals fans have raised $83,731, an amount that was at $30,000 in February.

They have also received hard commitments from five-star point guard from DME Academy, Mikel Brown Jr. on Jan. 1, and four-star power forward Lowen Braunschweig from Sananda Fru on Feb. 2. According to 247Sports, Ament received an offer from the Cardinals on Apr. 23 last year. He also took an official visit on Oct. 11.

#2 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee ranks at the 27th spot in On3's Composite Rankings after signing four-star shooting guard from OTE's City Reapers Amari Evans on Nov. 1 and four-star center Dewayne Brown from Hoover High School on Apr. 20. The publisher's recruitment machine has given the Vols a 15.4% chance of signing Nate Ament.

Ament received an offer from the Vols on Jun. 28 and took an official visit to Rick Barnes' side on Oct. 19 and an unofficial visit in January. He also commended Barnes while speaking to On3:

“But I love their head coach (Rick Barnes) and their assistant coaches. I love everything about Tennessee, they’re great people, always nice to me. And they’re always coming to check out my games.”

#1 Duke Blue Devils

Having already secured commitments from the Boozer twins (signed on Oct. 11), sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, as well as four-star small forwards Shelton Henderson from Bellaire (signed on Nov. 2) and Nikolas Khamenia from Harvard-Westlake (signed on Oct. 22), the Blue Devils are now aiming to land Nate Ament as well.

They have raised upwards of $25,000 to convince Ament to sign for them. Ament also stated that Duke was one of the first colleges to approach him, having sent him an offer on Sep. 16, 2023. The 6-foot-9 forward took an unofficial visit to Jon Scheyer's side on Oct. 4 and an official visit on Feb. 1.

Which program will Nate Ament ultimately sign for?

