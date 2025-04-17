Nate Ament commitment update: When will the five-star make his college decision?

Nate Ament, the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the Class of 2025, said he would announce his college decision after the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2. However, the 6-foot-9 power forward postponed his decision.

"I’m just not 100% yet; I want to take some extra time to be completely confident in my choice," Ament told ESPN Tuesday. "I will connect with the people in my circle and will also be interested to see some transfer portal moves now that the tournament is coming to a close.”

However, in an interview with NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek, Ament talked about the timeline of his decision.

"I sat down with uncommitted five-star Nate Ament after practice at Nike Hoop Summit and we discussed his final five schools of Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville and Arkansas. He said he plans on committing in the next couple of weeks. Full interview below," Peek wrote on X on Sunday.

Peek reiterated Ament, saying he would announce his decision soon and asked him what soon meant.

“Next week or two,” Ament said.

Furthermore, Nate Ament also claimed that there were plenty of players at the McDAAG who tried to convince him to join their colleges.

“Yeah, there’s been a lot of players that are committed to the schools in my top five, a lot of them on the East team, like Darius (Acuff) and Cameron (Boozer), Cameron and Cayden (Boozer), but they just been telling me they would love to have me, friendly banter here and there between them,” Ament said.

“So it does a lot for me to hear from the players that have committed to that school, to hear that they want to play with me.”

Which program has the highest chance of landing Nate Ament?

Nate Ament, who ranks at the fourth spot nationally, second in the small forward position, and first in Virginia, according to On3's Industry Rankings, has offers from more than 25 programs across the country.

However, his final five schools are the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Duke Blue Devils, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Tennessee Volunteers and the Louisville Cardinals. Duke reportedly has the highest chance of landing Ament with a 23.2% prediction.

They are followed by the Vols with a 15.4% chance, Cardinals with a 13.2% probability, Razorbacks with an 11.0% prediction and Kentucky with less than 1% chance of signing the Highland forward.

Which program will Nate Ament choose?

