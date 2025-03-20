The hoops fans await a decision from Nate Ament, the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect of the Class of 2025. Ament would announce his college decision on Apr. 1. In the meantime, he took to Instagram to share a post about his Highland High School teammate, Julian Rivera.

Ad

Ament reshared a post by the famous basketball page SLAM High School to his Instagram story.

"Who does his game remind you of? Julian Rivera was in his bag and averaged 20 PPG for Highland this weekend 🚨😮‍💨 @julianrivera_11 @phenom_hoops @_maxx_" the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

"Julian Brunson @julianrivera_11," Ament captioned his story, comparing Rivera with the two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson.

2025 6’10 Nate Ament reveals the NBA player Julian Rivera reminds him of (Image: IG/ Nate Ament)

Rivera, a key member of the Highland Hawks lineup, helped them win the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament with a 56-51 victory over Bishop O'Connell on March 1.

Ad

According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot-0 guard averaged 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 28 games during his sophomore year.

The Hawks received a bye in the first round of the tournament on Feb. 25 and sealed an 85-59 win against St. Christopher's in the quarterfinals on Feb. 26. In the semi-finals, the Hawks faced St. Stephen & St. Agnes and defeated them 73-57.

Ament, who signed a multi-year NIL deal with the footwear giants Reebok, was congratulated by them after winning the title.

Ad

"State belongs to Nate. Congratulations to Nate Ament and Highland Basketball on winning the 2025 VISSA State Championship," Reebok captioned the story.

Reebok Basketball congratulates Ament for winning the State Championship (Image: IG/ Reebok Basketball)

Nate Ament's recruiting timeline

With almost 10 days left before Nate Ament's college decision, the 6-foot-9 small forward is considering offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisville and Duke.

Ad

He took an official visit to the Razorbacks on Mar. 8 and Duke on Feb. 1, this year. He also took official visits to Tennessee on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Oct. 11, last year.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Blue Devils lead the race to sign the forward with a 23.2% chance. They are followed by Tennessee with a 15.4% prediction, Louisville with a 13.2% chance and Arkansas with an 11.0% prediction of landing Ament.

Which program will he choose?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback