Nate Ament's Highland gets featured on the ESPN High School Boys’ Basketball team rankings; Boozer twins' Columbus remains No. 1 

Nate Ament, the highest-ranked uncommitted player, led his team, the Highland Hawks, to a No. 23 spot in the ESPN High School Boys’ Basketball team rankings. The list was published by Sports Center NEXT and ESPN's Paul Biancardi on Instagram on Tuesday.

Ad

Check out the latest rankings below:

Ad

Trending

Week 15 marked the seventh consecutive week that the Boozer twins' Columbus Explorers saw themselves at the top spot. Furthermore, the top eight teams, including Columbus, Brewster Academy, Long Island Lutheran, IMG Academy, Prolific Prep, Montverde Academy, Wasatch Academy and CIA Bella Vista, have retained their spot from Week 14.

Nate Ament led his school to the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament Championship after defeating Bishop O'Connell with a 56-51 scoreline on Saturday. The Hawks have a 38-5 overall record and an unbeaten 9-0 record in the Virginia VISAA Division I Basketball League.

Ad

They are on a 21-game winning streak that started after a 68-63 win against Georgetown Prep on Jan. 12. This month, they received a bye in the first round and then secured an 85-59 victory against St. Christopher's on Wednesday and a 73-57 win against St. Stephen and St. Agnes on Friday.

The Boozer twins have shown why they are top recruits after leading the Explorers to the State Semifinals of the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. In February, the Explorers grabbed a dominating 93-54 win against Doral Academy in the Region Quarterfinals, a 92-48 victory over Western in the Region Semifinals and a 74-44 win against Miami in the Region Finals.

Ad

They will now face Seminole on Friday to enter the State Championship game against either Windermere or Sarasota.

No. 1 recruit and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep also maintains their ranking at the No. 21 spot in Week 15.

Nate Ament receives a special wish from Reebok Basketball

Nate Ament signed an NIL deal with Reebok on Oct. 16, 2024, and became one of the few high school NIL players to launch Player Exclusive shoes.

Ad

After winning the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament, the official Instagram page of Reebok Basketball congratulated Ament on Sunday:

Reebok Basketball congratulates Ament (Image: IG/reebokbasketball)

"State belongs to Nate. Congratulations to Nate Ament and Highland Basketball on winning the 2025 VISSA State Championship," Reebok captioned the IG story.

Ament said that he would announce his college decision on Apr. 1. Which program will we see Nate Ament play for?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback