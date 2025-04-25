Nate Ament, Tajh Ariza, Koa Peat and other high school players voice their support for Alijah Arenas' recovery following Tesla car crash 

Alijah Arenas' car accident on Thursday has united the top high school basketball prospects as Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament, Class of 2026 guard Tajh Ariza and Arizona Wildcats signee Koa Peat, among others, shared their words of support for the 6-foot-5 shooting guard.

They posted their messages via their Instagram stories, resharing posts from basketball pages and posting pictures with Arenas.

Nate Ament voices his support for Alijah Arenas' recovery following Tesla car crash (image credit: instagram/ament_nate)

Ament captioned his IG story with three joined hands emojis.

Tajh, the son of the 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza, posted a picture where he hugged Arenas on the court.

Tajh Ariza voices his support for Alijah Arenas' recovery following Tesla car crash (Image: IG/ Tajh Ariza)

"Keep fighting brother," Ariza wrote.

Stokes, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026, reshared ESPN's post.

Tyran Stokes voices his support for Arenas' recovery following Tesla car crash (image credit: instagram/_thetyranstokes)

"Prayers up to my Brudda and his family. Fight through twin God got you," Stokes captioned.

Koa Peat voices his support for Arenas' recovery following Tesla car crash (image credit: instagram/koapeat)

"Praying for you family," Peat wrote.

Isiah Harwell voices his support for Arenas' recovery following Tesla car crash (image credit: instagram/isiah_harwell1)

"Pray for him," Houston signee Isiah Harwell wrote.

Jermaine O'Neal voices his support for Alijah Arenas' recovery following Tesla car crash (image credit: instagram/jermaineonealjr)

"prayers for my brotha man," SMU signee Jermaine O'Neal Jr. captioned.

Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, posted on her Instagram account, asking for prayers for her son.

"I NEED ALL YOURE F****** PRAYERS," Govan captioned on Thursday.

Alijah Arenas was seen practicing at the USC facility before his accident

Alijah Arenas, who received offers from UCLA, Arizona and Alabama, among others, committed to USC on Jan. 30 and was set to play for the Trojans next season.

In an Instagram video posted by The Hoops Pill, Arenas worked on his dribbling, shooting and post skills at USC's practice facility on Wednesday.

"Future Trojan Alijah Arenas seen working out at the USC Practice Facility 👀🏀 Predict Alijah’s Freshman Senior Line ⬇️ Lottery Pick? Let us know 👇 @alijah0arenas Via @zachjb5," the post was captioned.

Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter at USC next season.

