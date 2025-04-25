Nate Ament, Tajh Ariza, Koa Peat and other high school players voice their support for Alijah Arenas' recovery following Tesla car crash 

Alijah Arenas' car accident on Thursday has united the top high school basketball prospects as Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament, Class of 2026 guard Tajh Ariza and Arizona Wildcats signee Koa Peat, among others, shared their words of support for the 6-foot-5 shooting guard.
They posted their messages via their Instagram stories, resharing posts from basketball pages and posting pictures with Arenas.
Ament captioned his IG story with three joined hands emojis.
Tajh, the son of the 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza, posted a picture where he hugged Arenas on the court.
"Keep fighting brother," Ariza wrote.
Stokes, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026, reshared ESPN's post.
"Prayers up to my Brudda and his family. Fight through twin God got you," Stokes captioned.
"Praying for you family," Peat wrote.
"Pray for him," Houston signee Isiah Harwell wrote.
"prayers for my brotha man," SMU signee Jermaine O'Neal Jr. captioned.
Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, posted on her Instagram account, asking for prayers for her son.
"I NEED ALL YOURE F****** PRAYERS," Govan captioned on Thursday.
Alijah Arenas was seen practicing at the USC facility before his accident
Alijah Arenas, who received offers from UCLA, Arizona and Alabama, among others, committed to USC on Jan. 30 and was set to play for the Trojans next season.
In an Instagram video posted by The Hoops Pill, Arenas worked on his dribbling, shooting and post skills at USC's practice facility on Wednesday.
"Future Trojan Alijah Arenas seen working out at the USC Practice Facility 👀🏀 Predict Alijah’s Freshman Senior Line ⬇️ Lottery Pick? Let us know 👇 @alijah0arenas Via @zachjb5," the post was captioned.
Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter at USC next season.