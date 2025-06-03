Nation's No. 1 CB Brandon Arrington continues drops eye-catching message about Jedd Fisch & Co.

Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington has announced that he will make his college decision on July 5. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound standout from Mount Miguel High School (California) showed renewed interest in Washington by visiting Jedd Fisch’s program this past Saturday.
Following his visit, Arrington gave a strong signal of Washington’s rising position in his recruitment, tweeting:
"Don’t sleep on Washington in my recruiting process👀👀 ☔️."
Since then, Arrington has continued to generate buzz around Washington as he shared a recruitment-themed message that read:
"Be a pro DBU #UDUB."
Washington wasn’t originally on his official visit list but was added late. He already visited Penn State in May and his upcoming visits include Texas A&M this Thursday, Alabama on June 13, USC on June 17 and Oregon on June 20.
Brandon Arrington is the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also one of the fastest high school athletes, breaking an age-group 200-meter record previously held by Noah Lyles with a blazing time of 20.35 seconds.
Can Washington secure an edge in Brandon Arrington's recruitment?
Brandon Arrington has a top schools list that includes Penn State, USC, Texas A&M, Oregon and Alabama. Washington didn’t make the cut, but a successful visit over the weekend suggests the Huskies could become a surprise contender.
Arrington himself acknowledged the intensity of his recruitment, telling On3:
“It is going to be a foot race to the end. Who recruits me the hardest, who gets me on the field early and who I believe can develop me the best will get me.”
Looking at those factors, Washington is checking some important boxes. They have been actively pursuing Arrington, which led him to visit the school even though they weren’t in his original top five.
On top of that, Arrington is surely aware of Washington’s reputation as a defensive back powerhouse, having produced multiple standout NFL players like Desmond Trufant, Sidney Jones, Marcus Peters and more recently, Kyler Gordon, Trent McDuffie and Elijah Molden, all of whom have landed major NFL contracts.
It's also worth noting that the Huskies recently pulled off a big recruiting win by flipping Arrington's fellow 2026 class prospect and four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene from Oregon in April.