Nation's No. 1 CB Elbert Hill sends a positive signal to Dan Lanning and Oregon as he makes major announcement

Elite 2026 cornerback prospect Elbert Hill has announced that he will be visiting Oregon this weekend. He made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Hillwrote:

“I'll be in Eugene this weekend.”

He tagged Oregon football and Ducks cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood to the post.

Hill has been to Oregon for several unofficial visits in the past, but his first official visit to the Ducks is scheduled for June 13, per 247Sports. However, this is not his only scheduled official visit in the coming months. He's also scheduled to visit LSU on May 30, USC on June 6 and Alabama on June 20.

Hill is a top priority for Oregon. His main recruiter for the Ducks, defensive backs coach Chris Hampton, traveled to Hill’s hometown of Akron, Ohio and Auburn to visit him in January.

Hill discussed the visit in a chat with On3, where he admitted that the Ducks are making him feel like a priority.

Other schools trending in Elbert Hill’s recruitment

Oregon faces a tough competition in Elbert Hill’s recruitment. USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn visited him twice in January. The cornerback prospect has also visited the Trojans for spring practice.

Alabama is another program trending towards Hill. The Akron (OH) prospect has also visited the Tide with his family. He spoke about the visit in an On3 interview. He said:

“My visit was good. My favorite thing is just to get back up there and learn more. This experience was amazing. They made it feel like home.”

Notwithstanding, Ohio State is the leader in Elbert Hill’s recruitment, according to On3’s Recruitment Prediction Machine. As an in-state talent, the national champions have prioritized the Archbishop Hoban standout.

Oregon is still within his top five destinations, though, along with USC, Alabama and Penn State. The Ducks are not backing down, and their intention is very clear, even to Hill, who told On3:

“Oregon is pushing for me very hard. Their message is to come join the squad, and I like them a lot. I like the coaching staff at Oregon.”

Despite the amount of interest in him, he admitted that his mind is far from being made up:

“My list right now is jumbled up and it is hard to see what is going to happen right now. I just want to find the best place for me.”

Hill is the Rivals’ No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class and the top prospect out of Ohio.

