  • Nation's No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson hypes Clemson visit with a three-word message

By Maliha
Modified May 31, 2025 13:24 GMT
The Savannah Bananas v The Party Animals - Source: Getty
Clemson is preparing to welcome several top recruits this weekend, with five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson headlining the group. The standout from Grayson High School (Georgia) generated buzz ahead of his visit by tweeting:

"Be there soon!!!@ClemsonFB #GoTigers🐅 #AtkNup."
Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff have put in significant effort to establish Clemson as a serious contender for the 6-foot-2, 215-pound rising senior, who also holds offers from programs like Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

The nation's No. 1 linebacker, Atkinson won't be the only notable visitor to head to Clemson this week; He will be accompanied by interior offensive lineman Darius Gray and edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright. Also expected on campus are safety Joey O'Brien, offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko and running back Jae Lamar.

Four-star linebacker Caleb Gordon was also slated to return to Clemson after attending the Elite Retreat in March. However, he is now planning to visit Arkansas instead, which likely signals the end of Clemson's pursuit of him.

What would Tyler Atkinson's commitment mean to Clemson?

As a junior in the 2024 season, Tyler Atkinson led Grayson High School to a state title and earned the title of MaxPreps National Junior Player of the Year. He concluded the season with an impressive stat line: 166 tackles, 46 quarterback hurries, 32 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Over three high school seasons, Atkinson has totaled 475 tackles, 93 QB hurries, 79 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks. His sophomore year alone included 197 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Clemson's 2026 recruiting class has climbed into the top five nationally, just behind USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, after landing multiple four-star prospects in the last few months. Adding Atkinson to the mix could give the Tigers a real shot at overtaking some of these programs.

Atkinson and Clemson already share strong ties, as he was the first player at his position to receive a Clemson offer, which came in June 2024. He also attends the same high school where current Tigers safeties coach Mickey Conn served as coach for 16 years before joining Dabo Swinney’s staff.

Being a Georgia native, the Bulldogs currently lead in Tyler Atkinson's recruitment, with On3 giving them a 30.9% chance of landing him. Clemson is close behind at 12.6% and could gain ground following his visit this weekend.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

