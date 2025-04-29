Nation's No. 1 QB Jared Curtis draws last-minute recruiting blitz from Georgia and Oregon with scheduled in-home visits

Several top quarterbacks in the 2026 class have already made their college commitments, but Jared Curtis, the nation's No. 1 quarterback, is holding off until May 5. The five-star recruit will choose between Georgia and Oregon.
With less than a week to go before his decision, Curtis has scheduled in-home visits with both programs, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong. Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein will visit the 6'3.5", 255-pound quarterback at his home in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to 247Sports, Georgia is set to have two in-home meetings with Curtis, while Oregon will get just one. Georgia’s proximity to Curtis’s family in Tennessee is likely a key factor in the difference.
Jared Curtis is the No. 6 prospect in the nation and the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee. He made a name for himself by leading Nashville Christian to a 10-3 record as a freshman in 2022. Curtis' initial top four included South Carolina, Georgia, Oregon, and Auburn, but he narrowed his choices to just Oregon and Georgia in February.
What's next for Georgia if they miss out on Jared Curtis?
Justin Fields was the last five-star quarterback to commit to Georgia back in 2018, but he transferred to Ohio State after just one season in Athens. The Bulldogs had long hoped to end their struggles in landing another top-tier QB, and that seemed to happen when Jared Curtis committed in March.
Curtis became the first pledge in Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class, choosing the Bulldogs over major programs like Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma, but decommitted in October. While Georgia is still strongly in the race, Oregon currently looks like the leader.
If Curtis doesn’t choose Georgia on May 5, Kirby Smart and Co. might shift focus to four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley, who is the No. 7 player in his position and the No. 10 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
On a more positive note for Georgia, five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class, has been predicted to commit to the Bulldogs this past Thursday.