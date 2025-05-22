Nation's No. 1 RB Savion Hiter draws full-court press from Sherrone Moore's Michigan with a major recruitment visit

Michigan’s top target in the 2026 recruiting class is five-star running back Savion Hiter from Louisa County, Virginia. Wolverines running backs coach Tony Alford has been heavily involved in Hiter's recruitment and made an in-home visit this week, ahead of Hiter's official visit tour, which starts next week.

"Appreciate @Coach_AlfordUM for making the trip #GoBlue 〽️," Hiter tweeted on Wednesday.

Hiter is set to make an official visit to Michigan during the weekend of June 13.

The Wolverines have also been pursuing four-star running back Javian Osborne, who had expressed interest in playing alongside Hiter in Ann Arbor. However, Osborne committed to Notre Dame on May 3, but Michigan’s momentum with Hiter remains strong.

The Wolverines already have standout transfer Justice Haynes and promising sophomore Jordan Marshall at the running back position, along with 2025 signees Jasper Parker and Donovan Johnson.

If Hiter chooses Michigan, his talent could make him a serious contender for the RB1 spot in 2026. The Wolverines have six committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 18 in the nation.

Michigan is fresh off receiving the commitment of four-star tight end Matt Ludwig on Tuesday. The Wolverines also have several elite offensive commits in the 2026 class, including quarterback Brady Smigiel, wide receiver Jaylen Pile and interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter.

Savion Hiter's recruitment is expected to be a Michigan vs. Ohio State race

Savion Hiter is an exceptionally powerful, explosive and efficient runner, who many believe will be an ideal fit as the Michigan Wolverines' next lead running back. He is the No. 1 player in his position and also the No. 1 prospect in Virginia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Hiter narrowed his college choices to four schools: Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia; however, his decision will likely come down to a battle between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines.

When it comes to predictions, On3’s Chad Simmons is leaning toward Ohio State, while Steve Wiltfong favors Michigan. The outlet lists the Buckeyes as the favorite with a 27% chance of landing Hiter, compared to the Wolverines' 14.5%.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Hiter rushed 156 times for 1,698 yards and scored 26 touchdowns, while also adding 199 receiving yards.

