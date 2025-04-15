Nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell leaves in-state Missouri off final list and sets commitment date

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has locked in his commitment date and will reveal his college choice on Apr. 30 at the theater building of Nixa High School in Missouri. The 2026 recruit will choose between Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon.

Cantwell planned to make his decision by the end of summer, but he is now moving up his timeline to wrap it up before the end of his junior year. A notable surprise is the absence of Missouri from his final list, especially given that he grew up a die-hard Tigers fan and wore their gear daily until middle school.

Cantwell's father, Christian Cantwell, a former Olympian and Missouri alum, initially pushed hard for his son to attend his alma mater.

"He used to say, 'If you don’t go to Mizzou, I’ll disown you,'" Jackson’s mother, Teri, told Rivals. "Now, he jokes that the only off-limits school is Kansas."

However, Teri supports Jackson in choosing whatever school feels right to him.

"It would be great if he goes to Mizzou," Teri said. "It'd be good for us from a standpoint that it's close, but we want it to be the right fit. It's really only temporary. You're there three to four years, five, depending on what happens. And maybe you decide to stay, maybe you don't."

Jackson Cantwell is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 1 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Jackson Cantwell locks official visit to Oregon

Jackson Cantwell had initially planned to take his official visit to Oregon this weekend but has now rescheduled it for April 26 and 27. This visit will happen just days before he announces his college decision, which is why Oregon is now considered the frontrunner in his recruitment.

"You know about the Oregon brand because of how big they are nationally," Cantwell told Springfield News-Leader. "They're on television all the time, you can watch all their stuff, and they win a lot. It's a lot of fun to watch them."

Oregon already has the nation's No. 1 tight end Kendre Harrison locked in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 4 in the nation with eight committed players.

