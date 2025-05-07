Nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell shares cryptic response to Georgia QB commit Jared Curtis' recruiting pitch to him

With five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to Georgia, recruiting attention has turned to fellow five-star prospect, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
Curtis expressed excitement about becoming a key recruiter for the Bulldogs' 2026 class. When asked who he is focusing on, he named Cantwell, who is set to reveal his commitment next Tuesday.
"I hope we can land him," Curtis said on Tuesday, via On3. "Not sure what he's thinking right now, but I hope we can get it done. Right now, I like George's chances for Jackson Cantwell going into his visit this weekend."
Cantwell responded to Curtis’ recruiting pitch with a cryptic tweet.
"Hmm #GoDawgs❔," Cantwell tweeted.
Curtis and Cantwell are widely considered the top two prospects in the 2026 class. If Kirby Smart can secure both their commitments, it would be a major win for Georgia’s recruiting efforts. On3 projects the Bulldogs as the frontrunner for Cantwell, giving them a 73.7% chance of landing him.
Jared Curtis set to visit Georgia this weekend to recruit Jackson Cantwell
Jackson Cantwell initially planned to announce his college commitment on April 30 but postponed it to May 13. Alongside this change, he scheduled a surprise unofficial visit to Georgia for May 10.
With Cantwell heading to Athens, Jared Curtis confirmed he'll also be there to help recruit him.
"Yes sir, I might, I might, I didn't even know, but I'm going," Curtis said on Tuesday, via On3.
If Curtis can help bring Cantwell to the Bulldogs, he’ll build a strong recruiting reputation even before joining the team. In the same interview, Curtis also shared a fun moment from his commitment to Georgia.
"I told Coach (Mike) Bobo straight up, and he was very excited. And then he told me to call and mess with Coach Smart, so I did," Curtis said. "And he got real quiet when I started messing with him. But then when I broke it to him, he got really excited, so that was exciting."
The Bulldogs have eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 7 in the nation and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.