Nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell shares cryptic response to Georgia QB commit Jared Curtis' recruiting pitch to him

With five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to Georgia, recruiting attention has turned to fellow five-star prospect, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

Ad

Curtis expressed excitement about becoming a key recruiter for the Bulldogs' 2026 class. When asked who he is focusing on, he named Cantwell, who is set to reveal his commitment next Tuesday.

"I hope we can land him," Curtis said on Tuesday, via On3. "Not sure what he's thinking right now, but I hope we can get it done. Right now, I like George's chances for Jackson Cantwell going into his visit this weekend."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cantwell responded to Curtis’ recruiting pitch with a cryptic tweet.

"Hmm #GoDawgs❔," Cantwell tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Curtis and Cantwell are widely considered the top two prospects in the 2026 class. If Kirby Smart can secure both their commitments, it would be a major win for Georgia’s recruiting efforts. On3 projects the Bulldogs as the frontrunner for Cantwell, giving them a 73.7% chance of landing him.

Jared Curtis set to visit Georgia this weekend to recruit Jackson Cantwell

Jackson Cantwell initially planned to announce his college commitment on April 30 but postponed it to May 13. Alongside this change, he scheduled a surprise unofficial visit to Georgia for May 10.

Ad

With Cantwell heading to Athens, Jared Curtis confirmed he'll also be there to help recruit him.

"Yes sir, I might, I might, I didn't even know, but I'm going," Curtis said on Tuesday, via On3.

If Curtis can help bring Cantwell to the Bulldogs, he’ll build a strong recruiting reputation even before joining the team. In the same interview, Curtis also shared a fun moment from his commitment to Georgia.

Ad

"I told Coach (Mike) Bobo straight up, and he was very excited. And then he told me to call and mess with Coach Smart, so I did," Curtis said. "And he got real quiet when I started messing with him. But then when I broke it to him, he got really excited, so that was exciting."

The Bulldogs have eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 7 in the nation and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More