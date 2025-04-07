Nation's No. 4 LB commits to Steve Sarkisian's Texas to the Class of 2027

Four-star linebacker Taven Epps committed to Texas' 2027 class on Sunday. The standout from Tustin High School (California) standout has received more than 30 offers so far and chose Steve Sarkisian's program over schools like USC, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

“I’m coming home," Epps told On3 after announcing his decision.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect began his high school career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker. According to Rivals' national recruiting analyst, Adam Gorney, Epps could eventually develop into an edge rusher.

Epps' commitment followed a trip to Austin for a 7-on-7 tournament last weekend.

“Every time I have been there, it has felt like family,” Epps told On3 following the visit. “I visited last spring, then for a game and I was back last weekend and it felt the same each time. It is like I am a player on the team and already connected with the coaches. The coaches really want me there and how I feel when I am there was big in my commitment.”

Epps is the first player to join the Longhorns' 2027 class. By the time he arrives on campus, he will likely be mentored by Elijah Barnes, a fellow linebacker from the 2025 class who is currently a freshman. The school doesn’t have a linebacker commit in the 2026 cycle.

Taven Epps praises Texas LB coach Johnny Nansen

Taven Epps, originally from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, relocated to California four years ago. He had Texas high on his list even before his weekend visit and was seriously considering committing to the Longhorns on April 1, which is his mother’s birthday. However, he chose to take a final look at USC and UCLA before making his decision.

Longhorns linebackers coach Johnny Nansen has been a key figure in Epps' recruitment.

“I like coach Nansen a lot," Epps told On3. "He reminds me of coach Hawkins at my school because he is straightforward and honest. I saw him coach with energy and intensity and I like that too. He is a coach I can trust, I know he likes me and we have a good connection.”

Epps is the No. 4 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 9 prospect in Texas, according to Rivals.

