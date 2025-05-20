NBA trainer Chris Brickley commends No. 1 2027 prospect Baba Oladotun's "understanding of the game" 

Baba Oladotun has been turning heads with his performances in the Nike EYBL. The No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2027 (according to On3's Industry Rankings) plays for Team Durant and will enter his junior year of high school basketball at James Hubert Blake in Silver Spring, MD.

Ad

It didn't take long for the NBA trainer Chris Brickley to recognize his talent. Brickley shared a practice video of Oladotun on Monday, where the 16-year-old was seen working on his shots from behind the arc and his game in the paint.

"@babatheballer10 is one of the most elite HS players I’ve gotten to really lock in with over the years. #1 player in the Class of 2027. Skillset continues to sharpen up, as you can see in the first clip he listens (first cut wasn’t game speed, but then once I said something he raised up game speed)," Brickley captioned his Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Can score at all 3 levels! 6’9‼️ Still only 16‼️ S/O his father Ibrahim for believing in me and also at the same time has a great understanding of the game 🏁🏁 🎬 @nextsubject," Brickley added about Baba Oladotun.

In the Nike EYBL, Oladotun's team has a 3-4 overall record. They started the second session of the circuit with an 85-66 win over JL3 on Saturday. The 6-foot-9 small forward recorded 18 points in 26:44 minutes, shooting 46.7% from the field, including 2-of-6 from behind the arc. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Ad

The team recorded another win against Jet Academy on Sunday, winning 90-65. Baba Oladotun scored 18 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and stole the ball once in 25:42 minutes. He shot 70.0% from the field and 50.0% from the 3-point line.

After winning two games, Team Durant won two back-to-back games against Vegas Elite, 69-85, and NY Rens, 70-67.

“It’s a great program": Baba Oladotun talks about receiving an offer from Kentucky

The Class of 2027 recruit has received offers from top programs, including the Kentucky Wildcats, UCLA Bruins, Maryland Terrapins and the Bryant University Bulldogs, among others.

Ad

In a conversation with On3, Baba Oladotun talked about the Kentucky program:

“It’s a great program. It’s probably one of the best in the country,” Oladotun said. “To match that with Coach Pope, that’s incredible. I like his energy. He also has NBA experience. It’s a very good program. It doesn’t get better. They’re the blue-bloods.”

Baba Oladotun has two years to decide on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More