NBA veteran Jamal Crawford shares a dinner moment with AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament, Cameron Boozer & others from the Nike Hoop Summit U.S.A. team

Top American high school basketball prospects, including AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit (as per On3), Duke Blue Devils signees the Boozer twins and Nate Ament, among others, joined the three-time NBA Sixth Man Jamal Crawford for dinner.

The prospects are getting ready for the Nike Hoop Summit, where they will face some of the highest ranked international top prospects. This will include Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou, Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and more, on Friday.

"The future. USA!" The post was captioned.

Crawford, who works as a basketball analyst and is sometimes seen during NBA games, and his son, JJ Crawford, play middle school basketball and have been turning heads with their performances.

Furthermore, Dybantsa also shared an Instagram story, wishing Crawford a happy birthday last month. The picture was taken when he was working out with the former Chicago Bulls guard:

AJ Dybantsa shares a picture working out with Jamal Crawford to wish him a happy birthday (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

"Happy Birthday My Guyzer," Dybantsa captioned his story with three emojis.

Dybantsa also took to Instagram to post a question-and-answer round as he talked about his all-time starting NBA five:

When asked about his starting five, the 6-foot-9 forward did not include the four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry. However, he added his name to the sixth man:

"LeBron (James) at the 1," he said. "I'm putting MJ (Michael Jordan) at the 2. KD (Kevin Durant) at the 3. I'm going Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal) at the 5, and I'm going Garnett (Kevin Garnett) at the 4. And I'm putting Curry as the sixth man and his role is to just shoot."

He also talked about a lesson he has learnt in his high school basketball career.

"Being grateful, I mean I've been to China for basketball, I've been to Hawaii, I've been to Jamaica, I've been to so many places. Just being grateful for the opportunity," Dybantsa said.

AJ Dybantsa is a two-time gold medal winner with Team USA

The BYU signee led Team USA to gold medals at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico, and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

In Mexico, AJ Dybantsa averaged 13.7 points and tied for second on the team with 3.8 assists. Furthermore, in Turkey, Dybantsa had two 19-point games against France and Guinea in the Group Phase.

Will Team USA win the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit?

