NBA veteran Nate Robinson shares 3-word reaction to Kaleena Smith being recognized as the best female high school hooper in California 

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 prospect in High School Women's Basketball in the Class of 2027 (according to On3), was awarded the California's Gatorade Player of the Year for her outstanding performances this season at Ontario Christian High School. Smith, who led her school to the CIFFS Open Division Championship, received the award on Friday.

The official Instagram page of the school collaborated with Kaleena Smith and OCHS Lady Knights Basketball to post the news:

"Congratulations to our very own Sophomore Kaleena Smith on being named California’s Gatorade Player of the Year! May God continue to bless you! #LadyKnights #Gatorade #GlorytoGod," the post was captioned.

While Smith was commended by plenty of people in the comments section, it was the former New Orleans Pelicans guard's comment that stood out:

"She da truth," Nate Robinson commented on her post.

NBA veteran Nate Robinson shares 3-word reaction to Smith being recognized as the best female high school hooper in California (Image: IG/ Kaleena Smith)

However, this is not the only player from the league that Smith received praise from. Her performance in the tight 64-63 win against Etiwanda got her praise from the seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker:

Candace Parker shares IG story commending Smith (Image: IG/ Candace Parker)

The post shared by Parker showed Smith, who collaborated on a video with the Instagram page Fight Club and talked about being signed by Adidas, alongside three-time WNBA Champ:

"I feel like when I was younger, I also looked up to her. Her being one of the best players to play the game and just being able to have somebody that's been there before, mentor me is for sure great," said Smith.

She also remembered the time she met Parker at a Sparks game:

"And I remember, when I met her, I kind of froze up a little bit in person, going to one of the LA Sparks game. I took a picture, my mom sent me that picture a few days after signing with the brand. And it was just really a full circle moment."

Kaleena Smith talks about her motivation

In a conversation with On3, Kaleena Smith talked about her size, and claimed that it did not matter as long as she continued to work on her game:

“Everybody doubts me or looks over me,” Smith told On3. “So I really have to prove myself and prove that I can play. Size doesn’t matter in this game.”

“I’m just really grinding,” Smith said. “I’m staying in the gym, staying humble and using my gift from God.”

Smith has two more years before deciding on her collegiate career.

