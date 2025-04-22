"Nepo Baby Association": Hoops fans react to the Class of 2025 NBA sons heading to college ft. Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony, Alijah Arenas & others

The Class of 2025 has seen some NBA sons, including Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James; Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony; Alijah Arenas, son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and the twin sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cayden and Cameron Boozer.

With NBA sons heading to college soon, the famous basketball page House of Highlights shared an image carousel on their Instagram page highlighting different NBA sons.

"This is so cool to see. The future is bright. ⭐️🔥," the post was captioned.

Hoops fans shared their reactions in the comments section of the post, claiming nepotism in the league.

"Nepo Baby Association," a fan commented.

"The league will be All Nepo's in 10 years," added a fan.

Another fan commented, "Nepotism at its finest."

"Nomo killas and kids that play that come from a real story, just privileged rich hoopers and wonder why the league soft and nobody can’t relate nomo." a fan commented.

Hoops fans react to the Class of 2025 NBA sons heading to college ft. Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony, Alijah Arenas & others

Other fans had a different opinion.

"It has always been. It’s just now with media we can identify them. But Most of NBA players are son of former NBA players or professional ball players," a fan commented.

Another fan added, "Lmaooo a lot of players always had relatives in the same field or another professional field…just like the banks n restaurants duhhhhh…that’s the goal😂😂😂."

"Gil son and Kiyan first 2 draft picks," commented a fan.

"So we going to act like this hasn't been happening... Steph, Seth, Klay, Payton II, Hardaway Jr, Kobe, Sabonis, Bol Bol, Bronny, Pippen Jr, Shaqs son, Mike Bibby, Dunleavy, etc etc etc," commented a fan.

Where will we see Kiyan Anthony, Bryce James, Boozer twins and Alijah Arenas next season?

Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father's footsteps after signing for Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, Syracuse Orange. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard had other offers, including Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.

Bryce James received offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Duquesne Dukes and USC Trojans; however, James will join Brayden Burries and Koa Peat at the Arizona Wildcats next season.

Alijah Arenas, who reclassified from the 2026 Class to the Class of 2025, received offers from UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats and more. He committed to the Trojans on Jan. 30.

The Boozer twins will also join their father, Carlos Boozer's alma mater, after signing for the Duke Blue Devils.

