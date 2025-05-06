"Never forget everything you have gotten through": Aaliyah Chavez's mom shares emotional message ahead of the Oklahoma signee's graduation day

Five-star Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez, like many other Class of 2025 prospects, is closing the final chapter of her high school journey as she gets ready to take on college life.

For Aaliyah, one of her greatest company and support throughout her high school journey was her mom, Andrea Chavez. On Monday, Aaliyah's mom, Andrea Chavez, in her Instagram stories, shared how emotional this moment was for her.

She posted two throwback photos of a young Aaliyah, paired with a countdown calendar ticking down the days until her graduation.

The posts had a heartfelt message for Aaliyah. The first story was captioned:

"Never forget everything you have gotten through."

In the second post, she wrote:

"Never forget all the times you pushed through even when you thought you couldn't."

Aaliyah Chavez had a fulfilling high school basketball career, with all four years spent at Monterey. In 150 games, she averaged 32 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game.

Aaliyah etched her name in the history books at Monterey. She holds the record for most points scored in a season and in a game and most career points for Monterey, among other records. She also led the Plainsmen to the state championship.

After all is said and done, Aaliyah is now set to transition to the college level, joining Oklahoma in the SEC Conference next season.

Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez reveals who she's most excited to face in college

In an interview at the McDonald's All-American Games in April, Aaliyah Chavez, alongside fellow McDonald's All-American stars, revealed which team they're most excited to face in college next season.

"I think mine is South Carolina for sure." Chavez said. "At their place, though. I just feel like the environment is going to be different down there."

Other players featured in the interview, including Jazzy Davidson, Aaliyah Crump, Mia Pauldo, and others, also shared their thoughts.

"Any SEC game, but I would say LSU, South Carolina." Crump said.

"SEC fan bases don't play. I would definitely say South Carolina, Texas as well, because our fan bases are strong." said Mia.

"Probably UCLA, just because I feel like that rivalry." said Davidson.

Aaliyah Chavez chose Oklahoma over South Carolina, which was among her final five schools in the recruiting race.

