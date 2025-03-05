New Jersey high school wrestler Anthony Knox Jr. faces court charges following an alleged brawl incident: REPORTS

A New Jersey high school wrestling star, Anthony Knox Jr., is facing charges following his alleged involvement in a brawl incident. The alleged brawl occurred on Feb. 22 during the District 25 Tournament. Court documents reveal that the high school wrestler is charged with simple assault—purposely causing bodily injury, per NJ Advance Media’s Brian Deakyne.

The brawl started following alleged verbal harassment directed at the wrestler’s father, Anthony Knox Sr., as he made his way into the stands. Knox Jr. was caught on video seemingly throwing punches as he followed his father into the stands. The elder Knox appears in a video confronting the stands where fans of West Deptford High School allegedly sat moments before the brawls occurred.

Both father and son were later led away by the police while in handcuffs, as shown on video. However, no further details on the case have been released by Collingswood Police.

Anthony Knox Jr. is a towering figure in the wrestling scene of New Jersey. He’s about to make history as the fifth wrestler in the state to win four state championships. Thus, his involvement in the brawl incident has caught attention nationally.

How may the alleged brawl affect Anthony Knox Jr.’s wrestling career?

Following the incident, Anthony Knox Jr. was barred from competing in the Region 7 Tournament last weekend. He was, however, granted a temporary restraining order hours before the tournament began by Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels.

Knox Jr. secured his fourth consecutive region title, heading into the 2025 New Jersey State Tournament as the No. 1 seed. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Thursday in Atlantic City.

Knox Jr. is expected to compete this weekend while awaiting the result of the stay request made by the NJSIAA on Friday night. The NJSIAA could also choose to appeal the decision. It reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring athletes and coaches are held responsible for their actions. The statement reads:

“High school sports are a privilege, not a right. Every participant—athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators—shares responsibility for fostering an environment where sportsmanship and respect remain paramount. Actions inside and outside the competition space have consequences, and preserving the credibility of our athletic programs requires accountability from all stakeholders.”

Anthony Knox Jr. is committed to the Cornell Big Red. The dominant wrestler has a 142-1 record in high school and is favored to win a state title this weekend in Atlantic City.

