New York Knicks star Karl Anthony Towns' dad steps down as New Jersey high school basketball HC following controversy: Report

NBA All-Star Karl Anthony Towns may be getting a big resurgence with the New York Knicks, but his father, Karl Towns Sr., was caught up in a controversy. This one revolves around his stint on a high school basketball team in New Jersey. The elder Towns has been accused of not doing his job as a head coach, which led to his resignation.

Karl Towns Sr. was the head coach of St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, New Jersey. However, he was reportedly not coaching the team, and his assistant coach, John Nessler, was doing his job instead. Nessler was usually present during games, drawing up plays and talking to the players.

The Falcons ended the season with six wins and 16 losses and were 3-7 in the GMC Red Division. During the regular season, Towns Sr. failed to appear in some games, including the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament (GMC) against Timothy Christian High School, which St. Joseph lost 56–53.

Towns Sr. and some of his coaching staff members have resigned from St. Joseph High School (New Jersey) after just one year on the job. In December, He interviewed with Central Jersey Sports Radio and shared that Nessler is actually the one coaching the team and not him.

Saint Joseph High School Director of Athletics Bill Tracy confirmed Towns Sr. has stepped down to "pursue other opportunities." Tracy also released a statement regarding the basketball coach's departure from the school.

“We thank Coach Towns for his contributions to the Saint Joseph basketball program,” the staement reads. “Coach Towns has been a part of our school community for over 15 years and has always put the team first. We are sorry to see him leave, but look forward to seeing Karl-Anthony’s success continue to rise on the world’s biggest stage.”

Karl Towns Sr. would often see his son Karl Anthony Towns play at Madison Square Garden

While Towns Sr. was accused of not doing his job as the head coach of St. Joseph, he was a common sight at Madison Square Garden, watching his son, Karl Anthony Towns, play for the New York Knicks.

Towns Sr. often sat courtside, which raised even more eyebrows as he was accused of being absent from his coaching duties.

