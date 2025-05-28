Boasting alumni like Arch, Eli, and Peyton Manning, Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana, has produced some of the top quarterbacks in the history of football. But the same can be said of several other schools. SportsCenter Next made a post on Instagram on Tuesday, comparing some schools that have produced elite quarterbacks who have made history.
Isidore Newman, which has produced Arch, Eli and Peyton Manning, was included among the schools. The others are Austin Westlake High School (Texas), Saint Louis School (Hawaii) and Mater Dei High School (California).
The post received mixed reactions.
An Instagram user, Udontknowsports, commented:
“Newman is a little bit of cheat when all three QBs have the same last name.”
Another user of the platform, Leron_williams_, also commented:
“Newman wins this hands down.”
A netizen, Mjkisser, wrote in their comment:
“Corner Canyon has produced Zach Wilson and Jaxon Dart. Not quite at the level of these players but still a pretty solid place for QBs.”
Ispwill added an observation in their comment, writing that:
“Crazy cause Odell Beckham went to Newman too.”
In another comment, Ja3ob9907 wrote:
“Hillgrove in Powder Springs produced Nick Chubb, Myles Murphy, Jalen McCollum and Chig.”
Meanwhile, Tylurrrrr observed in their comment:
“Mater Dei has more than just those two come on now.”
The Manning family and their Isidore Newman connection
The Manning family’s legacy at Isidore Newman spans generations and has been repeatedly celebrated. Archie Manning’s oldest son, Cooper Manning, played as a wide receiver for the school and committed to play college football for Ole Miss.
However, a career-ending injury prevented him from continuing. His brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning, also played for the school before achieving illustrious careers in college and the NFL. More recently, Cooper’s son Arch Manning starred at quarterback for Isidore Newman and ranked among the top prospects of the 2023 class.
Arch is on his way to becoming the school’s next alum to make it to the NFL. Other notable names in football have passed through the school, including former New York Giants wide receivers Omar Douglas and Odell Beckham Jr.