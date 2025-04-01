NFL great Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s son Devin Fitzgerald receives an offer from Dave Doeren's NC State Wolfpack

Three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, has received an offer from North Carolina State. On Monday, Fitzgerald announced the scholarship in an X post, tagging Wolfpack assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips. He wrote:

“After a great conversation with Coach @jokerphillips, I’m grateful and excited to announce that I have received an offer from North Carolina State University!”

Fitzgerald has seen his recruitment blow up in a big way since his junior season. The receiver prospect has been racking offers this year, with 247Sports putting the number at 28.

Just over the last weekend, he was on a visit to Bill Belichick’s North Carolina, having an interesting time with the NFL coaching legend. He recalled his experience with Belichick in an interview with 247Sports:

“Meeting Coach Belichick was surreal. He has a presence about him. You can tell how much knowledge and experience he brings to the program. He kept it real and gave me a lot to think about in terms of how I approach the game. That conversation definitely stuck with me.”

He has been on visits to top programs this year, including Dabo Swinney’s Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State and Michigan. The Tigers, along with UCLA and Pitt, are some of the programs with momentum in Fitzgerald’s recruitment. He has a peculiar connection to Pitt because his father, Larry, played for the Steelers for two seasons in the early 2000s.

Larry played in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals for 17 seasons, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections. He also compiled almost 18,000 receiving yards, building a name as one of the game’s most solid wide receivers ever.

Devin Fitzgerald’s recruiting profile

Devin Fitzgerald is a product of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 185 pounds, he broke into the limelight in 2024, helping the Broncos to a 10-3 season with standout performances. He caught 52 throws for 720 yards and nine touchdowns.

He is the On3 Industry Ranking’s No. 496 overall prospect and No. 79 wide receiver in the 2026 class. He is placed at No. 2 among prospects from the state of Arizona. With a path similar to his father’s, Devin Fitzgerald has a proven blueprint to work with.

Notwithstanding, his greatest asset is his football talent, which has caught the attention of top scouts and coaches in college football.

