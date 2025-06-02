NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald's son Devin Fitzgerald poses with Dabo Swinney as he dons the Clemson jersey during visit [PHOTOS]

Three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald recently concluded a visit to Clemson. The Brophy (Phoenix, Arizona) prospect is the son of former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He shared photos he took on his Clemson visit via an Instagram post on Monday.

The Tigers' coach, Dabo Swinney, featured in one of the photos with Fitzgerald donning the full Clemson kit to pose.

Fitzgerald visited Clemson over the weekend and announced an offer from the program on Saturday. He shared the news of the offer on X, where he wrote,

“Excited to announce that I’ve been offered by Clemson University! Huge thanks to Coach Swinney for the great conversation and belief in me.”

Devin Fitzgerald has received over 30 scholarship offers and has set his commitment date for July 5. However, he hasn't ranked his options to reveal his top choices. Notwithstanding, he has official visits scheduled to take place before he announces his decision.

He has already taken two of the five official visits he announced in May. He was at UCLA on May 16 before his recent visit to Swinney's Clemson over the weekend. His next stop is Stanford on June 6 and North Carolina on June 20. He also plans to visit Arizona State, but a date hasn't been announced for that yet.

Devin Fitzgerald's football pedigree and college expectations

Devin Fitzgerald comes from football royalty. His father, Larry Fitzgerald, played 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, cementing his legacy as one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history. Among his many accolades, he was awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2016, recognizing his excellence on and off the field.

Before his NFL career, the elder Fitzgerald played college football for the Pitt Panthers. With Devin Fitzgerald nearing his college decision, expectations for his future are high.

Devin Fitzgerald has lived up to expectations, making a name for himself. He was a big part of Brophy’s football team last season, garnering 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. With top schools competing to sign him, it is clear how highly regarded he is as a prospect.

Schools with offers for Fitzgerald include Notre Dame, Bill Belichick's North Carolina and Florida State. The Clemson Tigers are the most recent entrants into the race, despite having three wideout commits in their 2026 class.

