NFL legend's son Chris Henry and Brandon Arrington Jr. share their reactions to elite safety's commitment to Ohio State

Five-star prospects Chris Henry Jr. and Brandon Arrington Jr. have reacted to Blaine Bradford’s commitment to Ohio State. Bradford’s pledge to the Buckeyes broke on Monday, with On3’s Hayes Fawcett sharing the update on Instagram.

Many fans and fellow football prospects, including Henry and Arrington, shared their reactions to the news in the comments section of the post.

Henry, who has been an Ohio State commit for a while, wrote:

“Yeah we’re cooking.”

Chris Henry Jr.'s reaction to new Ohio State commit

Arrington, on the other hand, simply congratulated Bradford. He wrote:

“Congrats brudda.”

Brandon Arrington's reaction to new Ohio State commit

Bradford, a four-star safety, is one of the top-ranked prospects in the 2026 class. A product of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he preferred the Buckeyes over offers from in-state LSU and the Texas Longhorns. The safety’s commitment is the eighth received by the Buckeyes in the current recruiting cycle.

At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he is the No. 2 safety nationally per the On3 Industry Ranking. He also ranks at No. 25 overall in the class. He was on a visit to Columbus last weekend and is booked for an official visit later this summer.

Telling On3’s Chad Simmons what stood Ohio State out of all his options, he said:

“It has been about consistency with Ohio State. I have had a lot of good conversations with Coach Ryan Day, and I can talk about anything with Coach G (Matt Guerrieri). They won a national championship this season, they can put people into the NFL every year, and they have great people around the program.”

He joins a class that is slowly but surely getting packed with top talent from across the country. The class is currently headlined by Mater Dei (CA) five-star wide receiver Chris Henry.

The state of Chris Henry Jr.’s commitment to Ohio State

Chris Henry Jr. is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 class. His loyalty to the Buckeyes has been a subject of much speculation, with programs like Oregon lurking.

Henry continues to talk to other schools, despite his commitment to Ohio State. He confirmed this in a recent conversation with On3, where he said:

“Ever since I moved out here, a lot of teams have definitely been on me more. It’s been a little stressful. It’s really just Oregon, USC, and Miami right now. Those are the schools talking to me the most.”

Henry is the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

