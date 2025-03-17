NFL WR legend’s son and Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. shares training snippet from Ohio State amid Oregon flip rumors

Chris Henry Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class and son of late NFL receiver Chris Henry Sr., remains committed to Ohio State despite growing interest from other programs. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound standout pledged to the Buckeyes in July 2023, drawn to their elite receiver development, coaching staff and overall atmosphere.

Henry posted a training video from Ohio State’s facilities on Sunday, reinforcing his dedication to the program. His social media activity highlights his enthusiasm for the Buckeyes, even as rumors swirl that Oregon is making a strong push to flip his commitment.

Image via Ig@chriishenryjr

Henry has confirmed four official summer visits. He will visit Miami on May 30, USC on Jun. 6, Oregon on Jun. 13, and Ohio State on June 20. Both Oregon and USC have been aggressively recruiting Henry.

Earlier in January, Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator, a move Henry fully supported.

“Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, and now with him as OC, I know he’s going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure,” Henry told On3.

While reports suggest Oregon’s lucrative NIL opportunities could sway Henry, he has never publicly wavered in his commitment to the Buckeyes. However, given past flips—such as former Ohio State commit Dijon Stanley choosing Oregon last December—the Ducks' persistence is worth monitoring.

Chris Henry Jr., the top-ranked recruit in ESPN’s 2026 football rankings, visited Oregon this weekend, with the Ducks showcasing his trip on their social media platforms.

Henry committed early, well before his sophomore season, but his elite talent keeps him in high demand. Discussions about a potential flip to Oregon have gained traction, especially after On3’s Josh Newberg asked Ducks insider Max Torres if the buzz was intensifying.

Torres dismissed any major shifts but acknowledged Oregon’s steady pursuit.

“I don’t know if it’s heating up, but it’s certainly staying at a nice, steady pace right now,” he said.

Henry Jr. previously mentioned Oregon's growing interest.

“Oregon’s really high with me,” Henry said, via ScoopDuck. “They’re right under Ohio State for me. They’re pushing hard and I let them know it’s not gonna be easy to flip me. They’re trying their best for sure.”

With Oregon now a Big Ten member, its recruiting battle with Ohio State is intensifying.

