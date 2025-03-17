“Nico gonna be able take a nap with you protecting him”: Fans react as Tennessee enrollee David Sanders Jr. shares training snaps in Volunteers jersey

Tennessee enrollee David Sanders Jr. has shared pictures of him at training, kitted up in the Vols’ gear. The former five-star prospect out of Charlotte (North Carolina) resumed spring practice with the Vols earlier this month.

The pictures, which he shared in an Instagram post on Sunday, have led to reactions from many fans and some of his teammates.

A fan of the Tennessee Vols believes that with Sanders in his offense, quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s job will become easier.

“Nico gonna be able to take a nap with you protecting him.”

Sanders’ fellow enrollee, Ethan Utley, expected fans would have expectations for him to be a starter, saying jokingly:

“Waiting for the 'day 1 starter' comment.”

Meanwhile, a Tennessee fan account, Volscoops, seems certain Sanders would attain a legendary status at Knoxville, hailing him as:

“VawlStars legend.”

Another fan, Whogotxchris, pictures Sanders’ presence in Tennessee’s offense as being scary for opponents.

“Scary Szn loading.”

One fan expressed eagerness to see what the five-star offensive tackle would do in Tennessee’s colors. They wrote:

“W David Sanders can’t wait to see what you can do.”

Reactions to David Sanders Jr's Instagram post

David Sanders Jr. signed with the Tennessee Vols in December. Josh Heupel beat competition from Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and South Carolina to sign the five-star talent from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sanders was extended an offer by the program in April 2022. He finally pledged his commitment in August 2024.

David Sanders Jr.’s first impression at Tennessee spring practice

David Sanders Jr. headlined Tennessee’s 2025 class, which ranked No. 10 nationally, according to On3. With fans looking forward to his debut for the Vols, the 19-year-old also had expectations of the program ahead of his enrollment at Knoxville.

Following his first time at spring practice last week, Sanders confirmed that his expectations of the program were met. He told the press:

“Everything I thought about during the recruitment process is exactly what I’m getting.”

However, Sanders was not the only person impressed after his first spring workout. The Vols head coach, Josh Heupel, was equally impressed by the standout tackle. He said:

“Man, super smart kid. Very engaging and very personable. He has a great family. Cares about the guys around him. Great work habits since he’s arrived on campus. There’s a lot of growth ahead for him and every young guy that has come into our roster.”

Sanders was the No. 2 offensive tackle nationally in the 2025 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

