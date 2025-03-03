"Nike vs Underarmour money": CFB fans react as 5-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho provides major recruiting update

Five-star offensive tackle prospect Immanuel Iheanacho has confirmed two campus visits he’s embarking on this month. Iheanacho will visit Maryland on Saturday before heading to Oregon on March 14, On3's Steve Wilfong reported. The news has led to reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

A netizen sees the race by Oregon and Maryland to sign the Class of 2026 prospect as an extension of their sponsors’ competition:

“nike vs. underarmour money.”

Another user wondered why Iheanacho is interested in Maryland:

“Happy for Maryland … But honest question ? Why?”

Meanwhile, another fan speculated that the prospect is trying to get the Ducks to update their recruitment pitch:

“Dawg is just trying to hear that new updated recruiting pitch from Oregon.”

However, another fan wished him well on his visits:

“Hope he has a great time at both schools.”

On a lighter note, a fan made fun of the Terrapins’ home crowd, comparing it to a high school game.

“Imagine wanting to play in front of a HS-sized crowd. LOL.”

Maryland fans couldn’t hide their eagerness to see Iheanacho play for them, however, with a Terrapins fan begging:

“Bro, please, PLEASEEEEEE MARYLAND NEEDS YOU.”

Immanuel Iheanacho’s recruiting profile and top schools

Immanuel Iheanacho is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking, as well as the No. 2 overall prospect in the class. The 350-pounder, 6-foot-6 player has narrowed his recruitment down to a list of 11 schools: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

In addition to his March visits, Iheanacho has another visit to Penn State on June 13, as well as another summer visit to the Terrapins.

The five-star prospect has an affinity for the Terrapins, being an in-state talent with dreams of being a hometown hero.

“It’s kind of funny," he told On3. "I’m trying not to be indecisive. First, I liked Georgia a lot, then Oregon, and Maryland now is my top school. Oregon still excites me and still intrigues me. They’re the school I have the best relationship with.”

Landing Iheanacho will be a massive feat for Mike Locksley and the Terrapins.

