"NIL destroying college sports": Hoops fans react to Aaliyah Chavez reportedly commanding a $1.5 million NIL package as she closes down on two schools

According to On3, No.1 ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez currently commands a $1.5 million NIL package. The Monterey High School star is also set to announce her commitment on March 25, with Texas and Oklahoma emerging as the frontrunners.

On3, via their official Instagram page on Friday, shared this news, and it has drawn different reactions from fans.

Many fans were quite appalled by the idea of NIL and its impact on college. Some even believe it's ruining college sports:

"Hasn't proven anything yet. Hasn'y earned a thing. NIL destroying college sports." One fan said.

"NIL went south so fast, bro. It was supposed to be compensating players for money they generate, not them getting paid to play" " another fan said.

"Nil is so wrong, we paying seniors in high school almost 2 mil." Said another.

Some fans believe recruitment is now driven by the highest bidder rather than choosing the best program for the player:

"That's why LSU didn't want her because it's not about winning. It's about who can pay her the most money." One fan said.

"No wonder these kids don't care anymore." Another fan said.

Some fans were also focused on Aaliyah's potential destination, with some who appear to be Oklahoma fans advising that she choose Texas, as they believe Oklahoma don't have the financial capability and are actually bleeding their football team to fund the deal:

"You got one team who ACTUALLY has the money and is serious about winning. Going against another team who is simply trying to create a BUZZ around a dormant program. They'd have to rob Peter to pay Paul to do it." One fan said.

"Get that money to a five star recruit in football that's what pays the bills at Oklahoma. We have five star players we don't even pay close to what she's asking. Only one player on our team makes over 1 million which is why we're probably are last place in the SEC." Another fan said.

"Aaliyah if you see this go to Texas, us Oklahoma fans don't wanna spend a million dollars on women's basketball." Said another.

"Please go to Texas." Another said.

With this impending 1.5 million dollar NIL deal, Aaliyah Chavez is on course to securing one of the highest NIL valuations ever for a women's college basketball recruit.

No. 1 Ranked Prospect Aaliyah Chavez Wins Naismith Player of The Year Award

The 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award was announced on Friday, and five-star prospect Aaliyah Chavez emerged as the winner. She won the award over fellow five-star prospects Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts, Saniyah Hall and elite sophomore Kaleena Smith.

Aaliyah has been dominant for Monterey this season, averaging 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals while leading the Plainsmen to a 37-5 record. Speaking on the achievement, Aaliyah said:

"Every moment of doubt I pushed through over the years has led to this point. Being honored as the top player in the nation isn't just about talent, it's about the countless hours of sacrifice when no one was watching. This Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Trophy represents my journey, not just the destination."

This well-deserved award adds to Chavez's growing list of accolades. She's also a finalist for the MaxPreps Player of the Year, set to be announced on April 8.

