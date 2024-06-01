NIL agreements have become a crucial factor in the recruitment and decision-making processes of top athletes. But, for Lewisville offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, NIL is merely one piece of the puzzle. The five-star athlete is clear that while NIL opportunities are important, they won't dictate his college choice.

Fasusi shared his take on NIL's role in his decision-making process during a discussion at the On3 Elite Series.

“With NIL, it’s for sure a factor in it [his decision]," Fasusi said. “But at the end of the day, I’m putting development and education at the top because I do think that’s what’s going to — that’s the long-term goal. You feel me? NIL it is going to mean a little bit, but I’m all for the long-term money and that’s my goal.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Despite the lucrative offers he has received, the offensive tackle remains focused on his long-term aspirations rather than short-term gains.

“NIL for me just going to be a resource for me to take care of my family. That’s what I see it as, I don’t see it as a deciding factor."

This perspective is notable, especially given the increasing prevalence of NIL-related recruitment shifts. A report by Kaufman & Canoles narrated that last year’s early signing period saw several high-profile "flips." Several players changed their commitments, often influenced by enticing NIL packages.

These offers sometimes include significant sums of money, vehicles and housing. But for Fasusi, such offers are not merely hypothetical.

"I do have a lot of schools that, you know, they want to pay me a lot. But at the end of it, I don’t even know if I will negotiate. A lot of people talk about making their decisions over NIL, and I try to tell them, you want to go to the league.”

Fasusi ranks as the No. 12 overall player in the 2025 class and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. As a sophomore in 2022, he became the Texas District 6-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Michael Fasusi narrows down his recruitment choices

Michael Fasusi recently shared that his focus has narrowed down to five main contenders. In a conversation on the On3 Elite Series, he shared that he has been in constant communication with Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Fasusi's first stop was Columbia for an official visit with the Missouri Tigers. Now, he will visit Texas A&M on June 6, Oklahoma on June 14, and Texas on June 21.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners stand out due to their impressive history of developing offensive linemen over the past thirty years. But the Aggies are also strongly vying for his services. Currently, the Longhorns are viewed as the primary competition for Texas A&M in securing Fasusi's commitment.