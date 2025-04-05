No. 1 Class of 2026 hooper Saniyah Hall leads Montverde Academy to a victory in a hard-fought Chipotle Nationals semifinal game

Montverde Academy star Saniyah Hall had one of her best games this season as she led her school to a 66-54 win over Faith Family (Texas) in the semi-final of the Chipotle Nationals matchup on Friday.

Hall, who is ESPN’s overall No.1-ranked prospect in the girls' high school basketball Class of 2026, was efficient at both ends of the floor for Montverde Academy.

The 6-foot-2 guard dropped 28 points, the highest from any player on the court. In addition, Hall also recorded six rebounds, four steals and one block.

The Lorain native also made four successful 3-point shots out of seven attempts and was 10-20 from the field. Hall was not the only player who balled out though, as Amari Byles also put in an incredible shift for Faith Family by dropping 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Her teammate, Amayah Garcia, also chipped in with 15 points and three assists, although it was not enough to hand Faith Family the win.

The victory improved Montverde’s record to 26-1 ahead of the championship game against IMG Academy on Saturday.

IMG won the other semifinal game against Westtown (Pennsylvania) 64-61, courtesy of Nylah Wilson’s 3-point shot at the Buzzer. IMG has an 18-4 record this season and is only a spot behind Montverde in the Florida girls’ high school basketball rankings.

However, Hall and her Montverde teammates will feel confident going into the championship game, as they are three-time defending champions, having won the last three tournaments.

Unstoppable Saniyah Hall showing why she is No. 1

Hall is currently in her junior year, but she is already showing that she is one of the best basketball players in high school.

The No. 1 overall prospect in the high school basketball Class of 2026 is averaging 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game across the 26 games she has played.

With the 6-foot-2 player entering her senior year next season, a host of colleges will be looking to recruit Hall for NCAA basketball.

She is yet to commit to any college, but Ohio State and USC are currently favoured to land the Montverde star, according to On3 rankings.

However, for now, Hall will hope to end her junior season with a championship at the Chipotle Nationals.

