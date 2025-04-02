No. 1 Class of 2026 recruit Saniyah Hall shares 1-word reaction to linking up with 3xWNBA champ Breanna Stewart

Montverde (FL) five-star small forward Saniyah Hall met up with WNBA royalty Breanna Stewart on Tuesday ahead of the McDonald’s All-American games. Stewart posted a picture of them together on her Instagram story along with the following caption:

“Not an April Fool’s joke. Great hanging out with @saniyahhall.”

Breanna Stewart's Instagram story

Hall shared this update on her Instagram story as well, along with a one-word reaction. She wrote:

“Stewieeeee🐐”

Saniyah Hall's Instagram story

Hall is the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class, with offers from some of the nation’s elite basketball programs. While her recruitment process hasn’t properly taken off, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine ranks Ohio State, USC, Florida State, Maryland and Xavier as the top five favorites to sign her.

The standout forward averaged 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks for the Lady Eagles this season. The Ohio-born hoops star started her high school basketball journey at Laurel School in Ohio.

However, she transferred to Montverde ahead of her junior year. Her sophomore season at Laurel saw her average 25.5 points and 11.1 games in 29 games. She also averaged 3.4 steals, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

A highlight of her sophomore season came in a game against Lutheran East, where she recorded a career high of 46 points and 16 rebounds. She also provided four assists and had four steals and four blocks in the blowout 72-27 victory.

Saniyah Hall and Montverde heading to the Chipotle Nationals

In another career milestone, Saniyah Hall will be leading Montverde to the Chipotle Nationals in Indiana later this weekend. Along with Hall, the Lady Eagles will head to Indiana with stars like Holland Harris, Agot Makeer and Aaliyah Crump. In what will be their fourth appearance at the competition, they will be aiming to take home their fourth straight Chipotle Nationals title.

Going into the competition with a 25-1 record, Montverde is led by Matt Shewmake, who is in his second year as the Lady Eagles’ head coach. He previously coached at The Webb School in Tennessee.

He was hired by Montverde after former coach Special Jennings moved to Jacksonville University to head its women’s basketball coaching staff.

Montverde’s semifinal game will be against Faith Family Academy. It will be played on Friday, Apr. 4 at 10:30 a.m. (ET). Fans can watch the game live on ESPNU.

