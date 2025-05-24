No. 1 NBA draft prospect Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg poses with girlfriend Lizzy Gruber as he graduates HS [PHOTO]

No. 1 NBA draft prospect Cooper Flagg's twin brother, Ace Flagg, is officially a high school graduate. He shared the moment with his girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber, who posted a photo of the two on her Instagram story on Friday.

Ad

The photo showed Flagg in a black suit paired with matching white pants and shirt and a green tie while Lizzy was seen wearing a floral-patterned dress. Ace was also holding what looked like his graduation diploma, and in a fun little detail, the words "About time @flaggace" were written on the part of the document that appeared to be the cover.

No. 1 NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg poses with girlfriend Lizzy Gruber as he graduates HS. (Image via Instagram @lizzy.gruber)

Ace Flagg ended his senior year at Greensboro Day School, where he played for the Bengals. He played a key role in leading the team to a first-place finish in the NCISAA Piedmont Basketball League and helped them rack up an impressive 31-5 record for the season.

Ad

Trending

After concluding high school basketball, Ace Flagg is now set to make the transition to college. He will be joining Maine University, where he will be playing for the Maine Black Bears.

Ace Flagg won 3 state championships throughout his high school basketball career

Three-star forward Ace Flagg played alongside his brother Cooper Flagg for three years. They started their high school basketball career at the Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine. The brothers helped lead Nokomis to a state championship title that year.

Ad

From Maine, the brothers then transferred to Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, where they spent their sophomore and junior years. Sophomore year saw them miss out on the state championship even though Montverde ended the season with a 23-3 record that year.

Ace, alongside his brother, however, won his second championship in his junior year. That year, Montverde went unbeaten throughout the season with a 34-0 record. They defeated Paul IV 79-63 in the final. Ace averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game that season.

Ad

After their junior year, Ace's brother Cooper Flagg, who had already reclassified to the 2024 class, left for college, joining the Duke Blue Devils. Ace, on the other hand, transitioned from Montverde to Greensboro Day School.

Ace and the Greensboro Day Bengals ended the season with a 31-5 record and made it to the state championship final. They defeated Concord Academy in the final 46-39, with Ace scoring 11 points in that game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More