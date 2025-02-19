No. 1 NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg shares 2-word reaction as brother Ace Flagg secures Playoff Win 

Ace Flagg, twin brother of the Duke star and the No. 1 NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg, helped his team, Greensboro Day School, enter the NCISAA 3A Finals after a 45-39 victory over UNC commit Isaiah Denis and the Davidson Day Patriots on Tuesday.

The highlights, which were originally posted by the famous basketball page SLAM HS on Instagram, showed both teams going at it as Denis was converting shots from beyond the arc. However, it was not enough to get the win for the Patriots:

"This HS playoff game was 🔥🔥🔥 Ace Flagg & Greensboro Day just beat Davidson Day & UNC commit Isaiah Denis in the NC private school semifinals 🚨👀 @zay_denny @flaggace @_maxx_," the post was captioned.

Cooper Flagg took to Instagram to reshare highlights of the game with a two-word reaction.

"A boogie @aceflagg," Cooper Flagg captioned his story.

Greensboro will now face Concord Academy in the NCISAA 3A State Championship Game at PDS on Saturday.

Ace Flagg has played 43 matches for the Patriots and averaged 2.2 points, 0.4 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per contest. Last season, Flagg averaged 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game in 27 matches.

He played 16 matches in his sophomore year, averaging four mpg, 1.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.1 spg and 0.3 bpg. The 6-foot-7 forward ranks at the 274th spot nationally, 52nd spot in the small forward position and 18th spot in North Carolina.

He received offers from six programs, including Maine, Boston College, Saint Joseph's University, West Virginia, Florida Gulf Coast University and George Washington University. However, he committed to the Black Bears on Oct. 29.

Development Coach on Cooper and Ace Flagg’s Influence

Matt MacKenzie, the development coach for the Flagg brothers and a physical and mental basketball skills trainer, spoke to Bangor Daily News about the influence the Flagg twins have on Maine High School basketball players.

MacKenzie emphasized on the Flagg twins being great role models with the kind of training they do:

“I think that when young athletes can walk in here and see Cooper and Ace going through in a full sweat in the summertime four, five days a week, they’re just a great model for what treating your body and treating yourself like a pro needs to look like,” he said.

“It certainly helps, it helps having players like that in my corner to use as an example when talking about, this is how you need to prepare.”

Ace Flagg is the only player signed by the Maine Black Bears from the 2025 Class.

