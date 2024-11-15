No. 1 prospect of 2026 class Jerzy Robinson reacts to Nike deal post from fellow NIL signee and USC commit Jazzy Davidson 

Jazzy Davidson, the No. 3 prospect in the ESPN Class of 2025, committed to the USC Trojans and coach Lindsay Gottlieb on Sep. 24, continuing the Trojans' streak of landing a five-star recruit for the third consecutive year. The guard joins JuJu Watkins, who committed in 2023. Apart from this, Davidson is now part of the Nike NIL cohort alongside Watkins and Jerzy Robinson, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026.

While the value of her deal remains unknown, she uploaded a video of her partnership with the shoe giant on Instagram on Thursday, which gained a ton of reactions from her followers, including Robinson, who commented with a finger-crossed emoji:

No.1 prospect of the 2026 class Jerzy Robinson shares a reaction to Nike NIL roster mate and USC commit Jazzy Davidson (Image credit: IG/Jazzy Davidson)

Davidson, a senior from Clackamas High School in Oregon, was also named the Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year for three straight years, from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

In the 2023-24 season, Davidson averaged 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game. Furthermore, she led Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. On Sep. 20, she became one of 12 players selected for the USA Basketball U18 National Team.

Why did Jazzy Davidson choose USC?

The Trojans finished the 2023-24 season with a 29-6 overall record, winning the Pac-12 Conference and reaching the Elite 9 of the NCAA Tournament. But this record was not the only reason Davidson chose USC.

"(My visit to USC Trojans) was 10 out of 10," she told On3 in September. "It was perfect. The campus is beautiful. It’s a great school educationally, which is really important to me. I met the players and JuJu was my host, so just getting to meet her and getting to know the players was really cool. It’s a really cool family environment."

The 6-foot-1 combo guard had offers from many top programs, including South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Duke Blue Devils, Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs and more.

