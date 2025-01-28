No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez's mom shares wholesome clip of her daughter celebrating the McDonald's All-American Game selection

Lubbock Monterey’s Aaliyah Chavez has made history as the first basketball player from the Hub City to earn a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game roster.

To celebrate this achievement, Chavez kept things light-hearted with a fun dinner at McDonald's, and her mom was there to capture the sweet moment.

In a video posted on Instagram by Aaliyah’s mother on Tuesday, the young basketball phenom can be seen playing with a pogo jump stick-like gym equipment. Her mom shared the clip with a playful caption:

“When you have to go to celebrate.”

Aaliyah, in a joyful mood, reshared the video on her own Instagram story. Chavez is the No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2025 and one of the few uncommitted players on the prestigious McDonald’s All-American roster.

She will represent the West team at the 48th annual game, set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Currently in her senior year, Chavez has already surpassed 4,000 career points and is putting up impressive numbers this season — averaging 35.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Her exceptional performances have brought her numerous accolades this year, including being named the top young Latino athlete to watch in 2025 by Our Esquina.

Chavez’s career total of 4,339 points has propelled her to eighth place on the National Federation of High School Associations’ (NFHS) all-time scoring list. As one of the top players in girls' high school basketball, she also secured the top spot on The Sporting News' All-America team.

Which college leads the race to sign Aaliyah Chavez?

Aaliyah Chavez, still uncommitted, is keeping everyone on their toes as she narrows down her college choices. During the Holiday Hoopfest in December last year, where Aaliyah Chavez averaged 32.5 points in two games, she talked with 247Sports about her commitment. At the time, she said:

"I don't know when I'll commit yet," Chavez said. "I could be the last to commit or commit next week. I haven't decided yet.”

She remains uncommitted as of now, although the list of her probable college destinations is down to only five programs: Texas Tech, UCLA, South Carolina and Texas.

Oklahoma seems to be ahead in the race according to ON3 prediction with a 37% chance. However, the South Carolina Gamecocks, with their wealthy backers, can also land the top prospect, given reports that Chavez is seeking a $1 million NIL deal. The race to sign Aaliyah is undoubtedly heating up, and fans are eagerly awaiting her choice.

