No. 1 Prospect AJ Dybantsa drops 4-word reaction to Michigan rapper's latest single release 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, seems to be a huge fan of Michigan rapper Luhh Dyl. The 6-foot-9 forward from Brockton, Massachusetts, posted Dyl's latest single release on his Instagram story on Friday, November 22.

The youngster shared his feelings about the song under an Apple Music screenshot.

"Needed this one man! @veezeworst @luhhdyl," he wrote.

AJ Dybantsa via Instagram

Luhh Dyl dropped his latest single, "Slow Down ft. Veeze," on Friday, Nov. 22. AJ Dybantsa couldn't hold back from appreciating the Detroit-based rapper and showered love on the musician via his social media handle.

Dybantsa's love for music isn't a mystery. In an interaction with 'playerstribune' last month, the young lad revealed that he loves listening to pop music to prepare himself for the intensity on and off the court.

He also confessed that he would love to see 5x Grammy winner Drake come and watch his game. The "God's Plan" singer has become a common artist among top basketball players' favorite celebrities.

AJ Dybantsa announces his potential commitment date

The top recruit in the class of 2025 is yet to commit. The Utah Prep star made a major announcement about his decision day. Dybantsa told ESPN's Paul Bincardi that he might commit earlier than expected.

"The original plan was to commit in February ... If I know where I want to go, why wait?" He said.

Dybantsa wanted to evaluate his options carefully and that's why he wanted to visit as many schools as he could. However, the visits ended earlier than he anticipated them to end, so the ace basketball star might make his final call very soon.

"It's probably going to be in December, I feel I will be ready by then," Dybantsa concluded.

The youngster has narrowed down his options to Auburn, BYU, Kansas, North Carolina, Kansas State and Alabama. On3's prediction software suggests that the BYU Cougars have a 68.9% chance of landing Dybantsa. Kansas State, with a 13.4% probability, and Alabama, with a 7.1% chance, are next in line.

AJ Dybantsa's NIL Value of $2 million is the highest in the 2025 class. His deal with the energy drink brand Red Bull has played a huge role in it. How will his NIL value affect his destination? Which institute will he commit to? Let us know your thoughts!

