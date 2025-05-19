No. 1 ranked Darryn Peterson names Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards and more among his top five "bucket getters" list

Darryn Peterson, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 (according to 247Sports), will be starting his collegiate career at the Kansas Jayhawks next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard completed his high school basketball career, which started at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in 2022, at Prolific Prep last season.

Peterson is known for his bucket-getting abilities. He appeared in a video posted by the famous basketball page Overtime on Instagram on Monday, where he was asked about his top five list of bucket-getters from the NBA.

"Give me Shai (Gilgeous Alexander), Luka (Doncic), Ant (Anthony Edwards), (Steph) Curry and give me (Andrew) Nembhard from the Pacers," Peterson answered.

"Hearing bros list made me realize how many bucket getters exist 😵‍💫 @darrynp1," the post was captioned.

Peterson and AJ Dybantsa have been ranked at No. 1 by different analysts and media outlets. Analyst Rob Dauster gave his take on the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft in a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday by "The Field of 68: After Dark."

"I do think that there will be (a clear-cut favourite). I think it's going to be Darryn Peterson. It's very clear this year that Cooper Flag has to be the number one pick right and I don't think it's going to be at the same level. Like I don't think we're going to be saying this is the Darryn Peterson draft."

"I think it's going to be similar to like you know 2021 when it was what was Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball at the top of the draft and everyone was like, 'Yeah you you probably have to take Anthony Edwards number one.' But it wasn't like this obvious thing where it was a no-brainer where you spend the entire time you're tanking for Darryn Peterson."

A look at Darryn Peterson's Kansas Jayhawks going into the new season

Darryn Peterson received offers from other top programs, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, USC Trojans and the Kansas State Wildcats, among others. He took his official visit to Kansas on Jun. 23 and signed for Bill Self's side on Nov. 1 last year.

He will be accompanied by a three-star power forward from Overtime Elite, Samis Calderon, who signed for the Jayhawks on Nov. 13. Furthermore, Self also acquired three players from the transfer portal.

Jayden Dawson joined from the Loyola Chi Ramblers on Apr. 4, Tre White from Illinois Fighting Illi joined on Apr. 5 and Melvin Council joined from St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Apr. 16.

