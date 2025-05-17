No. 1 ranked recruit Bentley Lusakueno shows off elite skill set in front of San Antonio Spurs' Chris Paul

Bentley Lusakueno has been a joy to watch at the Nike EYBL Session II, taking place in Memphis from Friday to Sunday. In a video shared by Slam HS on Friday, the 6-foot-8 power forward is seen in action dominating on the court with none other than San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul watching from the sidelines.

The video starts with Chris Paul walking over and handing Lusakueno the ball, almost like passing the torch. What then follows is a highlight reel packed with explosive dunks, intimidating blocks, bucket after bucket, and just sheer physical dominance.

Bentley Lusakueno is representing Chris Paul's team, Team CP3 15U, at the EYBL Session II, and they're off to a strong start. On Friday, they took down City Rocks in a 61-48 victory. They also faced the Indy Heat Gym Rats on the same day. Up next, they'll face Expressions Elite on Saturday and wrap up the weekend with a game against Howard Pulley on Sunday.

Bentley just concluded his freshman year at Pace Academy, averaging 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. His performance played a role in the Knights' unbeaten 14-0 run in the Georgia Section AAAA Region 4 Basketball league.

The team also made it to the 2025 Georgia Boys State Championship final, which they unfortunately lost to North Oconee by 60-51. They ended the season with a 27-5 record.

Bentley Lusakueno is currently the No. 1-ranked prospect in the ESPN class of 2028 ranking. As he heads into his second year of high school basketball, he's one of the most talked-about young prospects in the country.

Bentley Lusakueno is already attracting college offers

With the level of talent and dominance Bentley Lusakueno has been showing, he's already drawing serious college attention, even as a freshman. According to On3, he's already picked up seven offers. This includes offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Kansas State, Missouri, Rice, Tulane, and Georgia.

The No. 1-ranked prospect still has three years of high school basketball ahead of him. If he continues performing at this level and fulfills the potential he's already shown, there's no doubt he'll attract even more attention from top-tier college programs across the country in the coming years.

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More