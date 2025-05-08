No. 1-ranked recruit Darryn Peterson shares 1-word reaction as Class of 2025 hooper Reed Sims Jr makes his college commitment

Top basketball prospect and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson reacted to McKinley (Canton, OH) shooting guard Reed Sims Jr.'s college commitment. Sims committed to Polk State College as confirmed in an Instagram post by Stark County (OH) journalist Tavin McCully on Tuesday.

Peterson, who is originally from Canton, dropped a one-word comment in response to the news. He wrote:

“Bleed”

Darryn Peterson's one-word comment on Reed Sims Jr's commitment

Sims played in 24 games for the McKinley Bulldogs as a junior, averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. In his senior season, he played 25 games and averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

In other news, Darryn Peterson clinched the No. 1 spot in the final rankings of the 2025 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports. He edged out his closest competitors, BYU-bound AJ Dybantsa and future Duke Blue Devil Cameron Boozer.

Peterson had an eventful month in April, playing at the McDonald's All-American Game before leading Prolific Prep to the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals. At the McDonald's All-American Game, he led the West Team to a 105-92 win, where he scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He shared the MVP award with Duke signee Cameron Boozer.

Expectations for Darryn Peterson at Kansas

Darryn Peterson sealed his commitment to the Jayhawks when he signed with the program in November. Kansas coach Bill Self stressed the importance of signing Peterson for his team. He said:

“This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas basketball has had in decades. Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender. He has been well drilled and has a toughness about him being raised in a family where his brother is a successful football player at Wisconsin.”

Peterson's arrival at Kansas is expected to start a turnaround in the program’s currently depleted fortunes and ease the pressure building up on Self. The team lost to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament earlier in the year after going 21-12 in the regular season.

The previous season wasn't any better, as the Jayhawks crashed out of the NCAA Tournament after a second-round loss to Gonzaga. Following the retirement of Self's assistant coach Norm Roberts, it is clear a rebuild is underway at Kansas, and Peterson's arrival will provide a fresh start.

However, Peterson is projected to spend only a season with the Jayhawks before heading to the NBA. Many will expect, therefore, that the coaching staff maximize his presence on the team before his exit.

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More