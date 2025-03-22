No. 1 WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez plans a surprise Oklahoma Sooners visit as her commitment date closes by

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1-ranked WBB prospect, has yet to announce her commitment to a college program despite holding multiple offers. However, the five-star recruit has scheduled her commitment date for Tuesday, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her decision.

Amid this anticipation, a report has it that Aaliyah will be visiting the Oklahoma Sooners today for their first-round NCAA Tournament game. According to George Stoia, the 5-foot-11 Monterey star will be on the sidelines to watch the Sooners take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Chavez is currently closely considering five schools, including Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA and South Carolina. According to On3 predictions, Texas leads the race with a commanding 90% chance of securing her commitment. Oklahoma, the second favorite, trails with only a 4.0% chance.

Aaliyah had also visited Texas earlier this month to attend one of their final regular-season games.

In short, while the other programs cannnot be ruled out completely, Texas and Oklahoma are currently considered the top favorites, especially because they are the closest in proximity to the five-star prospect.

No. 1 WBB Prospect Aaliyah Chavez Named Gatorade National Player of the Year

Five-star prospect Aaliyah Chavez has added another accolade to her collection after being named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. She won the award ahead of fellow finalists Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson. The No. 1-ranked prospect was also named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and the Naismith Player of the Year.

Aaliyah ended the season averaging 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game this season. She led the Monterey Plainsmen to a state championship and a 37-5 season record.

Aaliyah Chavez is also currently one of the five finalists for the MaxPreps national player of the year award which is schedu;ed to be announced on April 8.

