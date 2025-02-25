Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, has displayed stellar performances on the court for Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas. Chavez was also selected in the final list for the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Award for her performances.

However, when she is not playing, Chavez is a coach for the seventh and eighth-grade girls' team named NBA.

NBA won the Winter Classic Tournament that was held on Saturday and Sunday with an unbeaten record. Chavez took to her Instagram to share the news as she recorded her TV:

No. 1 WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez reacts to the tournament victory by a 7th-grade team she coaches (Image: IG/__the_aaliyah_chavez)

A user on X posted the video as the anchor talked about her team:

The tournament was hosted by SW Prime and JWE and was played at the Apex Event Center following a pool play and subsequently a bracket play format, guaranteeing each team three games.

The category Aaliyah Chavez's team featured in consisted of six teams named Hub City Warriors, No Ceilings, JWE, Red Storm, Lamesa Girlz and NBA. Chavez's team defeated Lamesa Girlz by a blowout 87-3 scoreline and Red Storm by a 41-22 scoreline in Pool A to move to Game 3 where they faced No Ceilings.

While they received tough competition from No Ceilings, they ended the game with a one-point victory, winning 35-34. In the final of the Winter Classic Tournament, Aaliyah Chavez's team recorded a 34-17 win against JWE.

Aaliyah Chavez talks about her motivation

The 25-minute documentary titled, 'Day in The life #1 Aaliyah Chavez: Lubbock Monterey An Original Documentary,' was posted on YouTube by Theo Udome. In it, the 5-foot-9 guard talked about her basketball beginnings and the factors that keep her motivated.

She also claimed that the kids keep her going and that they are a major source of motivation:

"My motivation always is to keep going. It's the little kids, they just look up to me and just seeing them after the game or seeing them during the game, calling out my name like that. It's kind of crazy because like I was that little girl looking up to somebody and now they're looking up to me," she said (22:05-22:25).

"I just don't want to, like, fail them. If I stop now, then what would they think about me, what would they think they can do, so I just keep on going for them." (22:25-22:43)

Chavez is yet to decide on her collegiate career.

