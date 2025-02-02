Aaliyah Chavez represented Monterey High School in the last home game of the season against Lubbock Cooper on Friday. Despite her impressive display on senior night, Monterey was unable to grab the W, as Lubbock Cooper won 63-56 to clinch their sixth straight victory.

Chavez shared some glimpses of her senior night in high school, reposting stories from her mother, juniors and friends on her Instagram story. Her mother, Andrea Chavez, shared a video showing some of her daughter's awards, jerseys and more:

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Senior night is in full effect," her mother captioned her story.

Junior, who goes by the Instagram username _9alessiaa, also shared a heartfelt post on her story, which was later reposted by Aaliyah Chavez:

No. 1 WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez shares glimpses of her senior night in high school (Image: IG/the__aaliyah_chavez

"Ughh i cant believe you're a senior, you're my favourite senior everr, you're amazing and I'm proud of you lotss, ily ilyahh," the story was captioned.

Chavez shared another story by an SRSU softball player who goes by the IG username taylorr.terrazas:

No. 1 WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez shares glimpses of her senior night in high school (Image: IG/the__aaliyah_chavez)

"Happy senior night liyah!! I love you so big, keep being great," she captioned her story.

Aaliyah Chavez has been a major part of Monterey High School, leading the school in points, rebounds, assists, steals, FT% and FG%. She has played 143 games in four years for her school and averaged 32.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 5.1 APG, 3.2 SPG and 0.9 BPG.

This season, the 5-foot-9 guard has played 35 games and averaged 35.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. She broke out in her junior year, where she averaged a double double, scoring 37.8 points, grabbed 10.1 rebounds, dished out 4.4 assists, stole the ball 3.5 times and had 0.9 blocks per game.

Aaliyah Chavez discusses kind of coach she wants to play for

Hoops fans await Chavez's college decision after the No. 1 recruit received offers from top programs, including Oklahoma, UCLA, UNLV, LSU, Texas Tech and more. Chavez spoke to On3 about the kind of coach she wanted to play under:

"I don’t want a coach that’s low energy," Chavez said. "I need to make sure that they’re going to be there the whole time. I don’t want a coach that’s just going to be there for two years. … I want them to be there all four years."

According to the publisher's recruitment prediction machine, Oklahoma and UCLA are the frontrunners to sign Chavez with 37.0% and 32.3% prediction respectively. Which program do you think Chavez will choose?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback