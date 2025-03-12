Elite Class of 2026 WR Ethan Feaster, shares 3-word reaction as he receives a gift from multibillion-dollar sporting giant

Ethan Feaster, the No.3 ranked wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, per Rivals, received an exclusive package from Adidas Football. The five-star Texas prospect took to Instagram to express his gratitude. His post featured premium Adidas cleats, reflecting a budding relationship with the €42.28 billion sportswear powerhouse.

"Appreciate the love," Ethan Feaster captioned his Instagram story.

Feaster, a standout from DeSoto, Texas, has long been a prime target for Texas A&M. According to On3, the Aggies remain strong contenders for his commitment. However, Oregon has emerged as a serious challenger. Ducks insider Max Torres reports that Feaster is taking a closer look at Oregon after reclassifying to the 2026 class.

“Oregon Has a Chance to Move the Needle With Top-50 WR Ethan ‘Boobie’ Feaster This Spring. The DeSoto (Tex.) wideout has his eye on the Ducks and a trip to Eugene on the schedule after reclassifying to 2026″.

Feaster’s recruitment remains wide open, with visits scheduled to Alabama (Mar. 6 to 8), LSU (around Mar. 14), and Texas (Mar. 29). His summer plans include trips to Miami on June 5 and USC on Jun. 6. Despite keeping his options open, Oregon has captured his attention for multiple reasons.

“If you want me to be honest, it’s gonna go to the uniforms first, of course, then probably passing the ball. For me, Oregon always has somebody fast, so it’s speed. Those two things. And Kori (Dakroien Moore). Because I’m really close with Kori. I’ll be watching a lot of Oregon football this year for him for sure.”

Feaster has set a tentative commitment timeline.

“I’m gonna try to commit before the season, but if it doesn’t happen, I’m gonna try to do it the first three games.”

Five-star WR Ethan Feaster reclassifies to 2026, earns Under Armour All-American invite

Ethan Feaster, a highly touted wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, has officially reclassified, accelerating his high school graduation to May 2026 and bypassing his senior year.

This decision positions him among the youngest players in his class, as he will be just 17 years old when he steps onto a college campus.

Feaster’s talent was on full display at the Under Armour Next camp in Dallas on Feb. 16, where his standout performance secured him an invitation to the prestigious Under Armour All-American Game.

Throughout his career at DeSoto, Feaster has proven himself as a dominant playmaker. As a sophomore, he hauled in 57 receptions for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns. His freshman season was equally impressive, with 634 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Initially ranked as the No. 1 player in Texas and the fourth-best prospect in the 2027 class by On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Ethan Feaster has since reclassified to 2026, where he now holds a four-star rating and sits at No. 40 nationally in On3’s updated rankings.

