No. 16-ranked prospect Taylen Kinney garners more interest as Indiana University adds to his list of college offers

Taylen Kinney, Class of 2026 recruit, is ranked as the No. 16 player nationally and No. 4 in his position, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2 point guard, who plays for RWE in the Overtime Elite, transferred from Newport High School last season.

On Friday, Kinney received an offer from the Indiana Hoosiers and shared the news on his official Instagram page:

"Blessed to receive a offer from @indianambb 🔴⚪️," he captioned the post.

Kinney started his high school basketball career at Newport, where he played 18 games in eighth grade. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks in 26.3 minutes per contest.

He improved his stats in his freshman season, scoring 13.9 ppg, grabbing 3.9 rpg, dishing out 4.6 apg, stealing the ball 1.8 times and recording 1.0 bpg in 25.8 mpg in 34 matches.

He moved to Overtime Elite in his sophomore year. Last season, in his junior year, Taylen Kinney averaged 20.1 points, five assists, four rebounds, 2.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game in the regular OTE season. He shot 65.0% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

In the OTE Pokémon Playoffs, Taylen Kinney only played one match against Cincinnati Bearcats signee Shon Abaev's Fear of God Athletics. In the match, Kinney scored 23 points on 83.8% shooting and converted 2-for-3 from downtown. He also grabbed two rebounds and dished out eight assists in 30 minutes.

The guard also played in the Adidas 3SSB circuit this spring and summer for Wildcat Select. He received his first offer on Apr. 20, 2022, from the Radford Highlanders and shared it on his official X account:

"I am blessed to receive my first Division 1 offer from @RadfordHoops thanks @JHaring40 for believing in me," he posted.

How many offers does Taylen Kinney have?

According to On3, Taylen Kinney has offers from 31 programs, including the Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers.

He has only taken one official visit to Purdue on Jan. 20 and five unofficial visits to Kentucky since Oct. 13, 2023. The publisher's recruitment prediction machine has also given the Wildcats a 35.0% chance of signing Kinney. They are followed by Purdue, who have a 30.7% probability of signing him.

Cincinnati has a 7.1% prediction and Louisville and Notre Dame have a 5.9% chance each to land the talented point guard.

Talyen Kinney still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

