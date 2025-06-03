No. 2 LB Xavier Griffin fuels speculation as he drops 3-word reaction, following visit to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Ryan Day's Ohio State hosted six elite senior recruits - Felix Ojo, Savion Hiter, Xavier Griffin, Luke Wafle, Jake Kreul and Mack Sutter - over the weekend as the official visit season is in full swing, with college programs trying to woo recruits on campuses.

As it turns out, after decommitting from USC last month, No. 2 linebacker Xavier Griffin had a great experience at Ryan Day's campus, prompting commitment speculations in favor of the Buckeyes. On Tuesday, the Gainesville prospect dropped a three-word reaction, accompanied by a video snippet featuring Ryan Day's program.

"Is Buckeye Nation 🏠???👀@OhioStateFB @RedElephant_FB @JLaurinaitis55 @bamamade87," read his caption.

That has made the recruiting circuit ripe with speculations, as Griffin is set to announce his commitment in the following weeks, on June 29. But Ohio State isn't the only contender. Alabama, Florida State and Texas are also in the mix, competing to land the 6-feet-3, 205-pound, linebacker.

The Buckeyes' Class of 2026 commits consist of Chris Henry Jr., Blaine Bradford, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and others, according to 247Sports.

Ohio State is a strong candidate, but is No. 2 LB Xavier Griffin leaning toward Alabama?

After decommitting from the USC Trojans, Xavier Griffin locked in official visits to Alabama, Texas, Florida State and Ohio State.

The visit to Ryan Day's Buckeyes concluded over the weekend, on a good note. But the other college programs are also strong contenders for Griffin. As per the insider scoop, Griffin is leaning towards the Crimson Tide.

On3's Shea Dixon and Rivals' Adam Gorney, both upheld Alabama's dominant position to land the No. 3 prospect in Georgia.

"I think his grandma's living in Tuscaloosa and he's got some kind of ties to the area," Dixon said. "The staff has been on them for a long time, so signs are pointing that way."

"He’s an Alabama legacy," Gorney wrote. "He met with the Alabama coaches twice recently – and some of that prompted his de-commitment from USC. It’s a manageable four hours away."

However, these observations were made before Griffin's visit to Columbus over the weekend. Following his visit, the Buckeyes have landed themselves in Griffin's good books, as apparent from his X post, made on Tuesday.

At the same time, Steve Sarkisian has also made a good impression on Griffin. He visited the Longhorns roster in April and praised them.

"It was good getting my first feel for the city, feel for the coaches, and seeing them practice,” Griffin said in April, via 247Sports. “Practice was pretty good, they played tough and got after it. It’s a very young team, and I think they’ll be good

Xavier Griffin has scheduled another visit to the University of Texas on June 13.

