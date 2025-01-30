No. 2 recruit Brandon McCoy Jr. back in the gym immediately after tough loss against Santa Margarita

No. 2-ranked 2026 prospect Brandon McCoy Jr. wasted no time getting back to work after St. John Bosco’s tough 67-66 loss to Santa Margarita on Monday night. Hours after the game, McCoy was already back in the gym, training with his trainer, Olin Simplis.

The 'Hoop Spill' shared a collage of McCoy’s workout on Thursday, captioning it with these words:

"#2 Recruit Brandon McCoy Jr. was back in the gym with his trainer, Olin Simplis, immediately following a tough loss against Santa Margarita Monday night."

McCoy put up 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in the loss, while teammate E. Harrington led the Braves with 19 points, six assists and four rebounds. But instead of dwelling on the defeat, McCoy hit the gym, showing the kind of dedication that has earned him over 21 college offers, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4 point guard only returned to the court last week after missing nearly two months with a lower leg injury suffered on Nov. 30. In his first game back, he dropped 10 points in St. John Bosco’s 64-62 Trinity League win over JSerra.

Since then, he’s been averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 steals per game.

Brandon McCoy, alongside five-star Christian Collins and four-star Elzie Harrington, makes the big three of St. John Bosco High School.

Dominating the court, they have pushed their team to a 22-4 overall record. McCoy’s dedication and hard work paid off in the very next game for John Bosco High School. Shrugging off a single-point defeat in their last game, the Braves registered a commanding 76-50 victory against the Servite Friars on Wednesday.

Latest updates over Brandon McCoy Jr. college commitment

The young point guard, Brandon McCoy, will head for his college in about a year. The rising star is already a hot prospect, with several top programs across the country lining up to sign him for their program. The most notable amongst them is Duke University, which extended its offer back in July 2024.

McCoy even visited the Blue Devils in November last year. Besides Duke University, other powerhouse programs like Alabama, Arizona, BYU, California, Kansas, LSU and USC are also in pursuit of signing the Bellflower, Calif. native.

However, according to ON3, Jon Scheyer-led Blue Devils are way ahead of other programs in convincing McCoy to sign up for their roster with a 65.1% probability. Duke's closest rival, USC, is far behind, with only a 1.8% probability of landing the top prospect.

